Dani Mendez leads No. 3 Garrison Forest field hockey to 2-1 win over No. 15 McDonogh

Mendez, a University of Virginia-signee and member of the 2020 U.S. U-16 Women’s National Team, said the intense weekend competition may have actually been a positive, even without a win. The Grizzlies dropped close games to a pair of nationally-ranked teams, losing by a goal each to No. 7 Hill School (Pottstown, Pennsylvania) and No. 13 West Essex Regional High School (Caldwell, New Jersey), and by two to Conestoga High (Berwyn, Pennsylvania).