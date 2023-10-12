No. 3 Garrison Forest gets 2 goals from Sophie McAvoy, beats No. 8 Glenelg, 3-0

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Garrison Forest Grizzlies forward/midfielder Alex Jordon looks for an open teammate as Glenelg Gladiators' Kate Kim (11) pursues during a field hockey game at Garrison Forest School on Thursday Oct. 12, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Coming off its most humbling stretch of the season, the third-ranked Garrison Forest field hockey team showed Thursday it’s regained its swagger.

The defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champion got a pair of goals from senior Sophie McAvoy and a defensive performance that time and again thwarted threats from visiting No. 8 Glenelg, the two-time defending MPSSAA Class 2A state champion, in a 3-0 nonconference win.

Since losing consecutive games to A Conference foes Archbishop Spalding and Notre Dame Prep, the Grizzlies (6-3) have outscored their past three opponents, 13-1.

“I’m a believer that sometimes it takes a couple games to kind of find your groove,” coach Mimi Smith said. “So I’m glad that we had that mess early in the season. It just gave us the time to work out some kinks.”

On this day, that meant clamping down on Glenelg’s midfield, with defenders including Morgan Qualls, Maddy Snyder, Augusta Santarelli, Julia McAllister and Avery McComas turning in what Smith called their best defensive performance of the season.

With the exception of an early shutout loss to Crofton, Glenelg (7-2) has outscored teams, 72-1 in its seven wins. Against Garrison, however, offensive chances were scarce.

“They were very, very fast. They were on our sticks all the time,” Glenelg coach Martie Dyer said. “Every time we had the ball, they were right on us trying to take it away.”

“[Glenelg] had a lot of threats on each of their lines, so it was nice to see that we were able to hold fast and do what we needed to do defensively,” Smith said.

Offensively, senior Riley Schmidt got the Grizzlies on the board 5:48 into the game, putting in a feed from McComas to finish off a corner play. The hosts increased their lead near the end of the half, with McAvoy finishing off a drive following a change of possession at the other end.

By the time McAvoy knocked in a feed from McAllister near the end of the third quarter, the game was all but decided.

Garrison Forest's Sophie McAvoy, right, celebrates her goal with forward Bell Mazza (6) and forward/midfielder Gracie Kothari (7) during Thursday's match against Glenelg. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“I think today we just played really together, and it showed on the field,” McAvoy said. “Emotionally we were really ready to play this team. We all know some of the girls [from club ball], so we know how they play. We knew they were going to go to their midfielders, so we kind of shut that down… This game really set the bar for us.”

Despite strong performances from defender Sarah Walker, midfielders Kate Kim, AJ Eyre and Brinkley Eyre, and forward Ashley Kim, Glenelg managed to mount serious threats only a handful of times.

This was the first part of a brutal three-day stretch for the Gladiators, who will travel to play IAAM A Conference front-runner No. 2 Archbishop Spalding on Saturday. Dyer is hoping the back-to-back games will be a learning experience for her players, better preparing them for what may lie ahead in the postseason.

“We said, ‘You can be sad, walk out of here and be mad, but mostly you need to walk out and learn,’” Dyer said. “We were flat today and we were bunching. We weren’t ourselves today. … When states and all those teams come up, we will have learned.”

Garrison Forest 3, Glenelg 0

Goals: GF-McAvoy 2, Schmidt. Assists: GF-Mazza, McAllister, McComas. Saves: G-Shackalford 10; GF-Cabral 5. Half: Garrison Forest, 2-0.