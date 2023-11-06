No. 4 Garrison Forest field hockey defends IAAM A Conference crown, hands No. 1 Spalding first loss, 3-1

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Garrison Forest field hockey poses with the IAAM A Conference championship plaque after beating Spalding, 3-1, at Stevenson University on Sunday. (Rich Scherr/For The Baltimore Sun)

Nearly six weeks ago, the Garrison Forest field hockey team played, admittedly, its worst game of the season against Archbishop Spalding. The Grizzlies looked lost on defense, allowing five goals in the first half alone, and left Severn that day questioning just how good they actually could be.

Senior Avery McComas remembered the scene well heading into Sunday’s rematch in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game.

“That game made us want it even more,” McComas said. “And today, we showed up.”

The University of Delaware signee made certain of that, giving No. 4 Garrison Forest the lead on a second-quarter tip-in and keying a defensive unit that rebounded from the recent loss of all-state defender Morgan Qualls to keep the top-ranked Cavaliers scoreless for nearly three quarters in a 3-1 win at Stevenson University.

“We knew what we did wrong. We were kind of shell-shocked,” Garrison Forest coach Mimi Smith said of the earlier loss to Spalding. “It was just a matter of playing our game, but it had a new dimension of difficulty with Morgan out. The game just changed considerably, but we did our thing.”

It marked the second straight title and third in the past four seasons for Garrison Forest (11-3), which rebounded from consecutive losses to finish the season with eight straight wins by a combined score of 35-4.

To extend that streak, the Grizzlies had to turn around their fortunes against a Spalding team ranked No. 15 in the nation by MAX Field Hockey. That started with grabbing an early lead.

McComas helped that cause by redirecting a shot into the cage early in the second quarter, and teammate Gracie Kothari then added another goal soon after on a hard shot from near the edge of the circle that deflected off a defender’s stick and rolled in.

“It’s always wonderful to have the advantage,” Smith said, “but we knew we couldn’t get comfortable. We knew they were going to come back hard and strong.”

Spalding (13-1), which failed to convert on 14 of its 15 penalty corners, did stage a comeback, cutting the lead in half late in the third on Marisol Torreyson’s feed from Jilly Lawn on a corner.

But after Spalding failed to capitalize on a five-minute man-up situation early in the fourth, Garrison Forest all but closed the door when speedy midfielder Alex Jordon scored off a feed from Sophie McAvoy to make it 3-1.

“We raised the energy again and I thought for sure we’d punch in that tying goal,” Cavaliers coach Leslee Brady said. “Then when they punched in that third goal, that sort of was the dagger right there.”

Garrison Forest’s reshuffled defense made certain of that. Without Qualls, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Oct. 26 against Bryn Mawr, the Grizzlies shuffled their lineup, moving McComas from back line midfielder to defensive back, and asking sophomore Julia McAllister and juniors Maddy Snyder, Augusta Santarelli and Kothari to help fill in the gaps.

The unit worked to near perfection on Sunday. Smith did not use a substitution the entire game.

“It was a matter of just playing our game and executing on corners and below the 25,” Smith said. “My philosophy is the one thing you can control is your fitness, so it came into play today.”

For Spalding, the end result was a bitter disappointment, but not one that will take away from numerous other accomplishments, including nine shutouts and a win over then-No. 1 Broadneck.

“The season comes down to one game, one play, one call … it’s just a bunch of ones stacked up on top of each other,” Brady said. “Maybe because we fell behind — [we’re] just not used to that — but none of that is going to diminish the electrifying season we had, the bonds we made, the lessons we learned. We’ll be fine.”

Goals: GF — McComas, Kothari, Jordon; AS — Torreyson.

Assists: GF — Vickery, McAvoy; AS — Lawn.

Saves: GF — Cabral 5; AS — Prentice 6.

Half: 2-0, GF

St. Mary’s wins B Conference

Freshman Ava Boland tipped in a feed from freshman Finley Davidson on a penalty corner with 2:03 left in the third, as No. 11 St. Mary’s (16-4) claimed its first IAAM B Conference title since 2018.

Sophomore Maddie Ripley put Severn on top by knocking in a rebound early the second quarter, but the Saints then tied it seven minutes later when senior Marin Hodor knocked in a rebound of her own.

The Saints then dominated play in the third, never allowing the ball to cross midfield and taking the lead when Boland finished off a corner.

“Finley hit it to me and I tipped it. It went off the tip of my stick,” Boland said.

Severn (5-10-1), however, stayed strong, nearly tying it when Tori Miller’s shot off a corner was blocked away by a defender in front of the goal.

“Our girls played very well,” said Severn coach Gio Gordon, whose team started the season 0-5-1 before turning things around. “Our defenders were holding strong. St. Mary’s didn’t expect a final like this. I think they thought it would be easier.”

St. Mary’s finished its season by winning 13 of its final 14 games, with the lone loss coming against top-ranked Archbishop Spalding.

Goals: Se — Ripley; SM — Hodor, Bolandck.

Assists: SM — Davidson.

Saves: Se — Davis 8; SM — McCarthy 3.

Half: 1-1

Catholic claims C Conference title

In the C Conference final, senior Elizabeth Rosenbaum and junior Juliet Sims each scored goals as Catholic claimed its second straight title with a 2-0 win over Park.

The Cubs (8-3) defeated the Bruins (10-4-1) for the second time in two weeks. Park was seeking its first championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.