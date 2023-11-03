Garrison Forest field hockey advances to IAAM A Conference title game with 4-0 semifinal victory over Bryn Mawr

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Clinging to a slim lead at halftime of a back-and-forth battle against visiting Bryn Mawr, the Garrison Forest field hockey team made a decision that ultimately changed the complexion of Thursday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference semifinal.

With their season on the line, the defending champion Grizzlies chose to ramp up their aggressiveness, taking more chances.

“We didn’t play it safe,” midfielder Izzy Vickery said. “We kept pushing. We wanted more.”

The strategy quickly paid off, with forward Riley Schmidt and Vickery scoring consecutive goals within a 49-second span early in the third quarter, as Garrison Forest pulled away in a 4-0 win over Bryn Mawr to earn a spot in Sunday’s final.

“I told them they needed to get themselves all the way together,” Garrison coach Mimi Smith said. “We weren’t ready to go home. We had more left in the tank and we were going to leave everything on the field.”

Garrison (10-3) now faces top-seeded Archbishop Spalding, a 4-3 winner over Notre Dame Prep in the other semifinal, at 4 p.m. Sunday at Stevenson University in Owings Mills. The Grizzlies, the second seed coming into the postseason, are seeking their third championship in the past four seasons.

To get that chance, however, they first had to get past a Bryn Mawr team in the midst of one of its best seasons in recent years. There was also the added challenge of facing the Mawrtians (10-3) for the second time in eight days, following last week’s 2-0 win to close the regular season.

This one looked to be anybody’s game throughout the first half, with Bryn Mawr’s offense threatening several times, including Simone Schwartz’s drive resulting in a penalty corner midway through the first quarter. Each time, however, the Mawrtians were unable to cash in against a reshuffled Grizzlies defense playing without first-team all-state back Morgan Qualls, who’s out for the remainder of the season after recently suffering a knee injury.

“I feel like we had a lot of moments where we dominated, but just had a difficult time putting it in the goal,” Bryn Mawr coach Jeanette Budzik said. “Our defense, which has been amazing all year, had just a little bit of a breakdown. But you can’t fault them for that, because they have held us in almost every game. I expected this game to be closer. "

Following a scoreless first quarter, the Grizzlies took a 1-0 lead on Vickery’s first of two goals just 30 seconds into the second, then quickly extended the lead to 3-0 on solo efforts from Schmidt and Vickery to open the third.

“Even though we were all fatigued, we still pushed through,” Vickery said. “A lot of conditioning during the season really helped with that.”

A late goal by senior Sophie McAvoy then closed the door on any chance of a Bryn Mawr comeback.

It marked Garrison Forest’s 24th straight win over the Mawrtians, a streak that dates back to 2010.

Now, the Grizzlies advance to face an unbeaten Archbishop Spalding team that dominated them, 6-2, in September. The task may be formidable, but Smith believes her team is riding its best momentum of the season.

“We’ll take advantage of the opportunity and play some of our best hockey on Sunday,” Smith said.

IAAM A Conference semifinals

Garrison Forest 4, Bryn Mawr 0

Goals: GF-Vickery 2, Schmidt, McAvoy. Saves: BM-Herkalo 9. GF-Cabral 3. Half: Garrison, 1-0.