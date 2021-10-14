Ella Kokinis’ hat trick lifts No. 3 Garrison Forest field hockey to 5-1 victory over No. 6 Bryn Mawr

Garrison Forest field hockey coach Malcolm Belin admittedly didn’t know a great deal about what to expect from unbeaten Bryn Mawr in Thursday’s key Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference matchup.
The No. 6 Mawrtians entered the day having allowed a single goal all season, but against a schedule that hadn’t yet included any of the league’s other top teams.
For the No. 3 Grizzlies, it was a bit of a mystery … but one they figured out quickly.
Junior Ella Kokinis scored the first of her career-high three goals just 1:27 into the game, and host Garrison Forest played one of its best all-around games this season in a 5-1 win, giving it a leg up in the race for the league’s top playoff seed.
“Talking at the beginning of the week, you started hearing, ‘Bryn Mawr’s undefeated,’ then ‘they haven’t been scored on,’” Belin said. “We just had to come out and play whatever team they put in front of us.”
That Bryn Mawr team was hurting after learning earlier Thursday that all-state midfielder Ava Mickel (Yale), one of the top 100 seniors in the nation according to MAX field Hockey, would be lost for the season after suffering a knee injury during Monday’s win over Notre Dame Prep.
The injury was an emotional blow for a squad that also was forced to shuffle its lineup, starting several players at unfamiliar positions.
“They just found out today [about Mickel], but I can’t make excuses,” Mawrtians coach Jeanette Budzik said. “They went in and they played as hard as they could. We have some really strong players, and I think that once we get over this hump a little bit with what our team is dealing with, then we’ll be fine.”
Garrison Forest (9-4 overall, 7-0 conference), the defending A Conference champion, could wrap up that No. 1 seed with wins over John Carroll and Mount de Sales next week. Meanwhile, Bryn Mawr (11-1, 5-1), which had outscored opponents 52-1 entering the day, still must face a tough Maryvale squad, as well as No. 1 Archbishop Spalding and No. 14 McDonogh to close out the regular season.
This one was Garrison’s from the outset, with the Grizzlies taking a 3-0 lead in the first 11:19 on goals by Kokinis, sophomore Sophie McAvoy and junior Lauren Widdowson. Bryn Mawr got its first shot with 7:22 left in the second quarter, and its only goal from senior Martha Knaub 4:13 before halftime.
Kokinis added a pair of third-quarter goals for the final margin, completing her most successful offensive day on the varsity team.
“She’s a workhorse. She’ll do whatever you need her to, defensively, offensively,” Belin said. “I think this game, inside the circle it was flowing for her a little bit more than usual.”
“It’s always been one of our things to finish, no matter what, and really going for it and being aggressive in the circle,” said Kokinis, adding that the team seems to be peaking at the right time. “It’s especially nice to see everyone improving, from our freshmen all the way up to the seniors. Just really getting that momentum and learning how we like to play as a team.”
Garrison has won four in a row after three straight losses last month against some of the nation’s top competition at a tournament in Pennsylvania. Included in that string of victories was a 3-1 win over top-ranked Archbishop Spalding last week.
Belin said he’s seen marked improvement in his team of late, something particularly important with the A Conference tournament set to begin Oct. 28. The finals are set for Nov. 7 at Archbishop Spalding.
“I think the biggest thing for us is just showing up every single day and maintaining that focus through the whole two-hour practice [or] one-hour game,” he said. “We’re definitely getting better, and I wouldn’t want to play us in November.”
Goals: BM-Knaub; GF-Kokinis 3, Widdowson, McAvoy.
Assists: BM-Franklin; GF-Qualls, Schmidt.
Saves: BM-de Jesus 12 ; GF-Klebasko 3.
Half: Garrison Forest, 3-1.