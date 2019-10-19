Spalding took the lead midway through the second quarter after the teams traded early field goals. The biggest play of the drive was on second-and-1 from the Spalding 44 when quarterback Austin Tutas hit a streaking Dustin Radford down the left sideline for a 40-yard gain to the Cardinals 16. Four plays later, Tutas found Austin again, this time in the end zone for an 11-yard completion, and a 10-6 lead with 6:36 left in the half.