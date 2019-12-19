Michigan-bound Blake Corum played a big role for a No. 1 St. Frances football team that faced some difficult opponents since the Panthers played a regional/national schedule instead of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.
Corum began 2018 as a wide receiver and shifted to running back halfway through the year. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Corum did everything at running back this season. He finished with 1,438 yards on 172 carries, averaging 8.36 yards per carry and 130.7 yards per game. Corum scored 22 rushing touchdowns and also added 13 catches for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored touchdowns on three punt returns and averaged 14.6 yards per return.
Corum had great speed that made it tough for defenses to either tackle him in the open field or bring him down at the line. St. Frances co-coach Henry Russell said the senior was shifty, powerful and compact.
“He’s just dynamic,” Russell said. “He could score from anywhere. He was an electric player. I think he played with more confidence. He ran with such passion and was very hard to bring down.”