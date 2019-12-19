Corum began 2018 as a wide receiver and shifted to running back halfway through the year. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Corum did everything at running back this season. He finished with 1,438 yards on 172 carries, averaging 8.36 yards per carry and 130.7 yards per game. Corum scored 22 rushing touchdowns and also added 13 catches for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored touchdowns on three punt returns and averaged 14.6 yards per return.