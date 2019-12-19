First team
Billy Atkins
Mount Saint Joseph, quarterback, junior
>> Threw for 3,089 yards and 36 touchdowns as the Gaels won the MIAA A Conference title
>> Completed 61.6% of his passes
>> Threw only nine interceptions and solidly managed the offense
Harrison Beattie
McDonogh, kicker, senior
>> Made 10 of 14 field-goal attempts for Eagles
>> Also hit 42 of 47 extra-point attempts as McDonogh won MIAA regular-season title
>> Also punted and averaged 33 yards per kick with 12 landing inside the 20
Beau Bedard
McDonogh, offensive lineman, senior
>> Started for all four years
>> Helped lead a strong running game that led the Eagles to the regular-season title
>> 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect has committed to Lafayette
Kai Castle
Oakland Mills, multipurpose, senior
>> Led Howard County with 1,571 rushing yards despite playing quarterback
>> Last year, led the county in passing, but Scorpions went run-first this season
>> Ran for 21 touchdowns this season and threw for three
Kyle Dry
Glenelg, running back, senior
>> Ran for 1,426 yards and 15 touchdowns for the 7-4 Gladiators
>> Added 350 yards on kickoff returns
>> Was a starter on both offense and defense (cornerback) this season
Ja’Khi Green
St. Frances, offensive lineman, senior
>> Started for St. Frances the past two years and was a team captain
>> Co-coach Henry Russell said Green developed a lot throughout his career
>> 6-6, 310-pound prospect will play at Maryland next year
Delvin Johnson
South River, running back, junior
>> Ran for 1,477 yards and 14 touchdowns
>> Also had three receiving touchdowns
>> Played a big role in South River making it to the second round of the 4A playoffs
Sean Leonard
South River, wide receiver, senior
>> Finished with 61 catches for 1,208 yards and 17 touchdowns
>> Also played cornerback and added five interceptions
>> Played a big role in South River’s 10-1 season
Chase Lusk
Archbishop Spalding, offensive lineman, junior
>> Became one of the Cavaliers’ elite linemen
>> Also grew into one of the top centers in the MIAA A Conference
>> Finished as one of Spalding’s most consistent players
Jordan Moore
Loyola Blakefield, multipurpose, junior
>> Threw for 2,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season
>> Also ran for 606 yards and seven touchdowns
>> Should help a developing Loyola team do even better in 2020
Mike Statham
St. Frances, offensive lineman, senior
>> At 6-7, 330 pounds, Statham often was just too much for others to handle
>> Helped block for a rushing attack that posted 2,675 yards
>> Two-year starter who will be going to Pittsburgh
Erick Stranko
Westminster, running back, junior
>> Ran for 1,295 yards and 19 touchdowns
>> The 19 touchdowns topped Carroll County in scoring
>> Also led the Owls with 116 tackles on defense
Dont’e Thornton
Mount Saint Joseph, wide receiver, junior
>> Finished with 42 catches for 1,042 yards
>> Also scored 16 touchdowns
>> Missed most of the two games in the MIAA A playoffs because of a collarbone injury
Second team
Jahmal Banks, St. Frances, wide receiver, senior
Xavier Castillo, St. Frances, offensive lineman, junior
Ausar Crawley, Mount Saint Joseph, wide receiver, junior
David Foust, South River, quarterback, senior
Stefan Gladis, Gilman, offensive lineman, senior
Jermaine Gilliam, Mervo, offensive lineman, junior
John Griffith, St. Frances, quarterback, sophomore
Cole Herbert, Calvert Hall, wide receiver, senior
Nate Kent, Liberty, multipurpose, senior
Noah Lewis, Franklin, offensive lineman, senior
TJ Lowery, Harford Tech, multipurpose, senior
Jordan Morant, Milford Mill, running back, senior
Simon Spath, Franklin, kicker, senior
Alex Wicks, St. Mary’s,running back, senior