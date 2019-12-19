xml:space="preserve">

First team

Billy Atkins

Mount Saint Joseph, quarterback, junior

Advertisement

>> Threw for 3,089 yards and 36 touchdowns as the Gaels won the MIAA A Conference title

>> Completed 61.6% of his passes

>> Threw only nine interceptions and solidly managed the offense

[More from sports] Robert Griffin III pretends to be a new QB every week. With another Ravens win, he could soon be himself.

Harrison Beattie

McDonogh, kicker, senior

>> Made 10 of 14 field-goal attempts for Eagles

>> Also hit 42 of 47 extra-point attempts as McDonogh won MIAA regular-season title

>> Also punted and averaged 33 yards per kick with 12 landing inside the 20

[More from sports] ‘Who’s going to get the big one?’: Behind the scenes for Maryland football’s stunning signing day

Beau Bedard

McDonogh, offensive lineman, senior

>> Started for all four years

>> Helped lead a strong running game that led the Eagles to the regular-season title

>> 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect has committed to Lafayette

[More from sports] Late comeback lifts Reservoir boys basketball past Broadneck, 56-52

Kai Castle

Advertisement

Oakland Mills, multipurpose, senior

>> Led Howard County with 1,571 rushing yards despite playing quarterback

>> Last year, led the county in passing, but Scorpions went run-first this season

>> Ran for 21 touchdowns this season and threw for three

[More from sports] Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s game in Cleveland?

Kyle Dry

Glenelg, running back, senior

>> Ran for 1,426 yards and 15 touchdowns for the 7-4 Gladiators

>> Added 350 yards on kickoff returns

>> Was a starter on both offense and defense (cornerback) this season

[More from sports] Six last-minute gifts at the Ravens’ new pop-up store in Canton Crossing

Ja’Khi Green

St. Frances, offensive lineman, senior

>> Started for St. Frances the past two years and was a team captain

>> Co-coach Henry Russell said Green developed a lot throughout his career

>> 6-6, 310-pound prospect will play at Maryland next year

Delvin Johnson

South River, running back, junior

>> Ran for 1,477 yards and 14 touchdowns

>> Also had three receiving touchdowns

>> Played a big role in South River making it to the second round of the 4A playoffs

Sean Leonard

South River, wide receiver, senior

>> Finished with 61 catches for 1,208 yards and 17 touchdowns

>> Also played cornerback and added five interceptions

>> Played a big role in South River’s 10-1 season

Chase Lusk

Archbishop Spalding, offensive lineman, junior

>> Became one of the Cavaliers’ elite linemen

>> Also grew into one of the top centers in the MIAA A Conference

>> Finished as one of Spalding’s most consistent players

Jordan Moore

Loyola Blakefield, multipurpose, junior

>> Threw for 2,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season

>> Also ran for 606 yards and seven touchdowns

>> Should help a developing Loyola team do even better in 2020

Mike Statham

St. Frances, offensive lineman, senior

>> At 6-7, 330 pounds, Statham often was just too much for others to handle

>> Helped block for a rushing attack that posted 2,675 yards

>> Two-year starter who will be going to Pittsburgh

Erick Stranko

Westminster, running back, junior

>> Ran for 1,295 yards and 19 touchdowns

>> The 19 touchdowns topped Carroll County in scoring

>> Also led the Owls with 116 tackles on defense

Dont’e Thornton

Mount Saint Joseph, wide receiver, junior

>> Finished with 42 catches for 1,042 yards

>> Also scored 16 touchdowns

>> Missed most of the two games in the MIAA A playoffs because of a collarbone injury

Second team

Jahmal Banks, St. Frances, wide receiver, senior

Xavier Castillo, St. Frances, offensive lineman, junior

Ausar Crawley, Mount Saint Joseph, wide receiver, junior

David Foust, South River, quarterback, senior

Stefan Gladis, Gilman, offensive lineman, senior

Jermaine Gilliam, Mervo, offensive lineman, junior

John Griffith, St. Frances, quarterback, sophomore

Cole Herbert, Calvert Hall, wide receiver, senior

Nate Kent, Liberty, multipurpose, senior

Noah Lewis, Franklin, offensive lineman, senior

TJ Lowery, Harford Tech, multipurpose, senior

Jordan Morant, Milford Mill, running back, senior

Simon Spath, Franklin, kicker, senior

Latest High School sports

Alex Wicks, St. Mary’s,running back, senior

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement