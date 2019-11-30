For the second straight season, the New Town football team fell one game short of the state title game.
The Titans lost 16-6 to host Potomac in the Class 2A state semifinals on Friday night. The loss comes a year after the team lost to Glenelg in the state semis.
Potomac (12-1) was led by senior quarterback Dominique Anthony, who ran for two touchdowns, and a stout defense, which allowed only 66 yards of offense to New Town in the second half.
The No. 5-seeded Wolverines will play the winner of the Middletown-Elkton semifinal game in the state title game Dec. 7 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
New Town, which upset top-seeded Douglass (P.G.) last week, opened the game at Potomac with a 14-play drive. The Titans, led by running back Zavion Woodard and quarterback Brian Williams, drove 74 yards before getting stopped on third down and settling for a 34-yard field goal by senior Samuel Okezie-Imo.
After the Titans defense forced a three-and-out on Potomac’s first drive, Williams drove the offense downfield again and Okezie-Imo put New Town up 6-0 with a 38-yard field goal.
Anthony then put the Wolverines ahead 7-6 early in the second quarter with an 11-yard run. Anthony, an Old Dominion commit, scrambled on third-and-10 and barreled into the end zone for the Wolverines’ first score.
The Wolverines defense kept the momentum with a takeaway on New Town’s next drive when linebacker Gregory Washington picked off Williams around midfield to set up the Wolverines’ offense. However, New Town’s defense responded and forced a turnover on downs. Potomac faced a fourth-and-1 on New Town’s 19-yard line, but the Titans pressured Anthony and his throw was off the mark.
After Potomac went into halftime up 7-6, the Wolverines were stalled just outside the red zone and sophomore kicker Xavier Gwinn missed a 38-yard field goal. Potomac head coach Ronnie Crump kept trust in his kicker on the Wolverines’ next drive, though, and Gwinn squeaked a 38-yard field goal right over the crossbar to put Potomac up 10-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Anthony then put the Wolverines up two scores later in the quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. The score was set up by a 33-yard pass-and-catch from Anthony to University of Maryland commit Cory Dyches.
Potomac’s defense remained stout for the remainder of the game, holding New Town’s offense to 66 yards of offense in the second half. The Wolverines defense forced two New Town punts, a turnover on downs and a fumble in the half. Dyches recovered a fumble with about a minute left to seal the victory for Potomac.