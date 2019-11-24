Samuel Okezimo kicked an 18-yard field goal in overtime to give No. 8 seed New Town a 3-0 victory over No. 1 seed Douglass-PG at Wise High School on Saturday in the Class 2A state football quarterfinals.
New Town (9-3) advanced to the state semifinals for the second straight season. They will play at Potomac on Friday at 7 p.m. The Titans fell to Glenelg in that round last year.
Douglass got the ball first in overtime, but New Town stopped it without scoring. Then, the Titans took over at the 10, which is where the series starts in the extra periods and moved it to the 1-yard line.
They faced fourth down from that 1-yard line, and Okezimo came in to drill the winning kick.
“It is huge, us being the eight seed and them being the number one seed,” New Town coach Mike Savage said. “There’s no limit to what we can do. That’s what I keep telling them.”