Milford Mill’s offense moved the ball effectively throughout Friday’s game with visiting Owings Mills and posted 20 points. But as good as the offense was, the Millers’ defense might have been better.
No. 11 Milford Mill scored three touchdowns on defense as the Millers rolled to a 40-6 victory over Owings Mills in a Baltimore County matchup. Nate Brown scored on a fumble return and the Millers got interception returns from Brian Randolph and Jarell Gainer in the victory.
Coach Reggie White had been preaching to his team the importance of playing strong for the entire game. Since it was homecoming, several Millers from years gone by stopped by to watch — including former Major League Baseball and NFL star Brian Jordan, who spoke to the team — and Milford Mill (5-1) delivered a solid effort from start to finish.
“The message today was four quarters of focused football,” White said. “It was impressive. We just played a complete game.”
The defense really came through as they needed to deal with the different looks Owings Mills (3-3) threw at them. Trying to create some confusion, the Eagles alternated quarterbacks, used the Wildcat at times and pulled a number of tricks out of their bag.
But even though Owings Mills gained yards at times, Milford Mill shut the offense down most of the way. The Eagles did not score until James Jones ran for a 5-yard touchdown on the game’s final play.
Defensive back Gainer said the defense worked hard all week to prepare, and the Millers were ready.
“We knew exactly which play they were going to run and called it out,” said Gainer, who finished with two interceptions. “Our coaches prepared us well.”
Overall, the Eagles finished with five turnovers, which led to four Milford Mill touchdowns and made the difference in the game.
Turnovers looked as if they might be a problem for the Millers, who lost the ball on their first two possessions. But after fumbling at the Owings Mills 16-yard line on its second series, Milford Mill got the ball back when the Eagles returned the favor on the next play.
That gave the Millers the ball at the Owings Mills 21, and quarterback Rishon Holmes ran for a 2-yard touchdown five plays later with 2:43 left in the first quarter. Milford Mill made it 14-0 when Brown scooped up a fumble in the Eagles’ backfield and raced 26 yards for a touchdown just over two minutes later.
Early in the second quarter, Randolph picked off a Kamar Cosby pass deep down the middle and took it back for a 54-yard touchdown. Gainer’s kick made it 21-0.
“He was staring down his receiver from start to [finish],” Randolph said. “So, I just jumped the route over the middle.”
Jordan Morant then ran for a 6-yard touchdown, and Gainer’s kick gave Milford Mill a 28-0 lead with 1:41 left in the second quarter. Holmes added the next touchdown, a perfectly thrown pass that Corey McCormick caught right by the front pylon on the left side of the end zone.
That stretched the lead to 34-0 before Gainer struck with his 90-yard interception return. He caught the ball near the sideline, picked up blocks from Kobe Roberts and Keyshawn Silver and took off, giving Milford Mill a 40-0 lead late in the third quarter.
Everything coming together meant that much more to their coach, who played on a state championship team at Milford Mill in 1987 and was thrilled to see his team play so well with former Millers returning to watch.
“It was special,” White said. “It was emotional. It was a special time.”
OM 0 0 0 6- 6
MM 14 14 12 0- 40
M- Holmes 2 run (O'Brien kick)
M- Brown 26 fumble return (Jar. Gainer kick)
M- Randolph 54 interception return (Jar. Gainer kick)
M- Morant 6 run (Jar. Garner kick)
M- McCormick 17 pass from Holmes (kick failed)
M- Jar. Gainer 90 interception return (kick blocked)
O- Jones 5 run (no extra point attempted)