Quarterback Vernon Brown led Franklin to a rout of Dundalk when the two teams met during the regular season. He came up big again in their playoff matchup on Friday night.
Brown threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, and No. 7 Franklin took command early and rolled to a 40-8 victory over visiting Dundalk in a second-round Class 3A North Region game.
Franklin (9-2) will find out over the weekend who and where it plays in the region final next week. Dundalk (7-4) finished its season for the second straight year with a loss the Indians in the playoffs.
Brown had his way with Dundalk in the regular-season game between the two teams. The senior threw for five touchdown passes that night and paced the Indians to a 49-10 win.
He did more of the same in this playoff game, breaking things open with those touchdown passes in a 21-point second quarter that helped Franklin to a 33-0 lead. Brown was 7-for-11 passing with 169 yards and three TDs.
“We had to beat them with our speed because they can match our size," Brown said. "We were confident. I knew we were going to be able to do it.”
Dundalk was able to move the ball several times but stalled. Then, when the Indians had possession, their speed and quickness proved too much for Dundalk.
Franklin was effective both running and passing.
“We feel like we are one of the fastest teams in the state right now," Franklin coach Anthony Burgos said. "We'’ve Got guys who can score very quickly.”
Von Reames broke a 22-yard run on the first play of the game but fumbled, and Dundalk recovered but couldn’t move and needed to punt. On the Indians’ next play, Reames raced for a 57-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Franklin scored on its next possession when Kennedy Fauntleroy ran for a 15-yard score That came with 3:36 remaining in the first period. The big play on the drive came moments earlier when Alex Jones made a diving catch of a Brown pass deep down the middle for a 35-yard gain.
That gave the Indians a 12-0 lead, and they quickly extended it on their next series when Brown found Jones in the middle again, and the receiver took it for a 70-yard touchdown. Simon Spath’s kick made it 19-0 just over two minutes into the second quarter.
Brown struck again when Franklin got the ball back after Deon Houston picked off Dundalk quarterback Treshawn Ray. Three plays later, Brown found Mekai Felton for a 22-yard touchdown and a 26-0 lead.
Brown and Jones hooked up for a third time in the final seconds of the first half. Jones caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone with 18.4 seconds remaining, and Spath’s extra point made it 33-0.
Franklin then added another touchdown early in the third quarter when Demonn (cq) Frazier picked up a fumble in front of the Owls’ bench and ran for a 51-yard touchdown. Spath’s extra point made it 40-0 with 8:20 left in the third quarter.
Ray then finally got Dundalk on the board with a 14-yard run with 3:42 left in the game, and a Henry Rohlfs conversion run made it 40-8.
D - 0; 0; 0; 8 - 8
F - 12; 21; 7; 0 - 40
F - Reames 57 run (kick failed)
F - Fauntleroy 15 run (run failed)
F - Jones 70 pass from Brown (Spath kick)
F - Felton 22 pass from Brown (Spath kick)
F - Jones 16 pass from Brown (Spath kick)
F - Frazier 51 fumble return (Spath kick)
D- Ray 14 run (Rohlfs run)