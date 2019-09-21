Franklin makes most of Dundalk’s miscues for 49-10 victory in football

Dundalk simply gave No. 12 Franklin too many opportunities on Friday night. The combination of that and the passing of Indians quarterback Vernon Brown turned this game into a rout.
Franklin received five first-half turnovers from the visiting Owls, which the Indians repeatedly turned into good field position and 28 points. Plus, Brown finished the night with five touchdown passes as Franklin rolled to a 49-10 victory over Dundalk in a Baltimore County game.
Brown threw three touchdowns in the first half and two more before coming out late in the third quarter as Dundalk (1-2) could not keep up with the speed of Franklin (2-1).
Brown finished with 318 yards passing.
“He’s grown up a lot," Franklin coach Anthony Burgos said of Brown. "He really understands he’s got to be the leader of the team now. "
Brown said the Indians were prepared for a statement win.
“In practice we were preparing to come back from last weeks loss to McDonogh," Brown said. "We had to make a statement”
Dundalk quarterback Treshawn Ray often was harried and under pressure, especially in the first half. He got picked off four times in that first half, and the Owls fumbled deep in their own territory in the final seconds but avoided trouble on that.
Xavier Cokley made two interceptions for Franklin, whose defense kept stopping any momentum for Dundalk and helped the Indians to a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
Franklin scored on its first drive. After Cokley picked off a deep pass from Ray and landed in his own end zone for a touchback, the Indians took off.
Brown finished the drive by throwing a 22-yard strike to Corey Crawford in the back right corner of the end zone. Simon Spath added the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 8:06 left.
Then, after a short Dundalk punt gave the Indians the ball at the Owls’ 40-yard line, Franklin scored three plays later. Brown found Crawford again and hit him for a 38-yard touchdown. Spath’s extra point made it 14-0.
A second Dundalk turnover gave the Indians the ball at the Owls’ 33 on the next series, and Franklin scored once more. This time, Jonathan Smith ran for a 5-yard touchdown. The Spath conversion made it 21-0 with 1:43 left in the first quarter.
Dundalk committed its third first-quarter turnover when Demonn Frazier picked off Ray at the Owls’ 25, and Franklin drove again but got stopped when Keyon Garrus intercepted Brown at the 2-yard line.
The Owls got on the board late in the second quarter when a bad snap on a Franklin punt found its way out of the end zone. That gave Dundalk a safety and cut the lead to 21-2.
Then, the Owls drove 51 yards and scored with 43 seconds left when Ray threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Garrus. The two connected again on the two-point conversion from the 13-yard line after two penalties.
Franklin bounced right back and scored with 5.1 seconds left when Brown threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Morante. The Spath kick made it 28-10 at the break.
Brown then threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Morante on the first series of the second half with Spath’s kick making it 35-10. Then came scoring pass No. 5 when Brown found Alex Jones for a 5-yard touchdown on the next series.
That was all for Brown as he was pulled shortly after that. But the Indians kept on rolling and scored two more touchdowns
Dundalk 0 10 0 0 - 10
Franklin 21 7 14 7 - 49
F- Crawford 22 pass from Brown (Spath kick)
F- Crawford 38 pass from Brown (Spath kick)
F- Smith 5 run (Spath kick)
D- Safety
D- Garrus 10 pass from Ray (Garrus from Ray)
F- Morante 12 pass from Brown (Spath kick)
F- Morante 27 pass from Brown (Spath kick)
F- A. Jones 5 pass from Brown (Spath kick)
F- Mosley 3 run (Spath kick)