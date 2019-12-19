Marlowe Wax Jr.
Mount Saint Joseph, senior, linebacker
Curtis Jacobs
McDonogh, senior, linebacker
Both players were dominant on defense and helped out plenty on offense. Wax played a big role in Mount Saint Joseph winning the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship — beating regular-season winner McDonogh — in the title game.
Wax, who also played running back, found several ways to help out on defense, covering the field from sideline to sideline. He finished the season with 111 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, four fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles.
That’s a big reason why Wax will be playing at Syracuse next season.
“Marlowe is a special player,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Rich Holzer said. “He can do it all. He is a true throwback football player. He’s a playmaker on defense. ... He’s been the heart and soul of our defense for the last two years and can single-handedly take over football games from his linebacker position.”
Jacobs’ talents are similar to those of Wax. The McDonogh linebacker/running back has committed to Penn State and also covered much of the field while on defense.
He finished with 36 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. His speed and quickness helped him harass opposing offenses.
Jacobs simply kept making big plays.
“At 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Curtis’ speed and power made him a force on defense against opposing teams,” McDonogh coach Hakeem Sule said. “His versatility allowed us to blitz him off the edge and use him in space. Curtis loves to compete, and he is a winner.”