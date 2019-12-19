xml:space="preserve">

First team

Beau Brade

River Hill, defensive back, senior

>> A four-year starter at River Hill, he had two interceptions this season

>> Also was a big help in stopping opposing running attacks

>> Finished with 107 tackles, most on the team, plus one sack; also ran for 652 yards and six touchdowns on offense

Chris Braswell

St. Frances, defensive lineman, senior

>> Finished with 13 sacks, eight tackles for loss and three forced fumbles

>> At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, a strong pass rusher

>> Headed to Alabama, where he’ll be a hybrid DE/OLB

McClain Butler

Liberty, linebacker, senior

>> Finished the season with 157 tackles to anchor Liberty’s defense

>> Career 408 tackles as a four-year starter

>> Among the leading tacklers in Liberty history

Jahmeer Carter

Archbishop Spalding, defensive lineman, senior

>> Could have made All-Metro on either the offensive or defensive line

>> Started both ways for Spalding and was team’s top lineman

>> Committed to play at Virginia

Xavier Cokley

Franklin, defensive back, senior

>> Finished with three interceptions and 14 pass breakups

>> Also added 26 tackles

>> Next stop will be James Madison for football

Dion Crews-Harris

Dunbar, linebacker, senior

>> Led the team with tackles and sacks

>> Had nine tackles in the Class 1A state title game loss to Catoctin

>> Also led team in rushing as a running back

Jonathan Fletcher

Harford Tech, defensive lineman, senior

>> At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, he totaled 27 sacks this season

>> Also finished with 149 tackles while being mostly a power rusher

>> Three-year starter who also helped at fullback and tight end

Noah Hambrick

Parkville, multipurpose, senior

>> Started the season at strong safety and shifted to linebacker near the midway point

>> Finished with 77 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack

>> Three-year team MVP and starter; also started at running back

Luke Hill

St. Frances, defensive back, senior

>> A ballhawk who was a shutdown corner this season

>> Finished with seven interceptions and returned one for a touchdown

>> Wasn’t thrown at often; will be playing at Oregon

Kamar Missouri

Mervo, defensive lineman, senior

>> At 6-6, 255 pounds, Missouri was a force on the Mervo line and had eight sacks and 22 tackles for loss

>> Finished with 69 tackles and batted down five passes

>> Made two fumble recoveries as Mervo made it to Class 3A state final four

Peter Moore

Calvert Hall, punter, senior

>> Averaged 43 yards per punt; allowed only 23 return yards all year

>> Put 17 of his 38 punts inside the 20

>> Longest punt of season was a 74-yarder; also made 10 of 12 field-goal attempts

Osman Savage

St. Frances, linebacker, senior

>> Signal-caller of defense and led team with 67 tackles

>> Also had three sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery

>> Headed to Michigan next season

Second team

Emmanuel Anokwute, Parkville, defensive lineman, senior

Jack Baxter, Marriotts Ridge, defensive lineman, senior

Jackson Bonitz, McDonogh, linebacker, senior

Demon Clowney, St. Frances, defensive lineman, senior

Damon David, Franklin, defensive back, junior

Braxtyn Koch, Winters Mill, punter, sophomore

Walter Ransom, New Town, defensive lineman, senior

Drew Sotka, Glenelg, linebacker, senior

AT Ntantang, McDonogh, defensive back, senior

Tra Thomas, Old Mill, linebacker, senior

Jordan Toles, St. Frances, defensive back, senior

Zakee Wheatley, Spalding, defensive back, junior

Kwan Williams, McDonogh, defensive lineman, sophomore

Aaron Willis, St. Frances, linebacker, junior

