2018 All-Metro football Offensive Player of the Year: Ethon Williams, Broadneck

Already a two-time All-Metro first-team selection, the wide receiver entered his senior year more determined than ever to improve his game. The result? A state record for most career touchdown receptions.

Williams, a sure-handed receiver who made most of his catches in traffic, caught 66 passes this fall for 992 yards as he led the No. 9 Bruins to a perfect regular season and the Anne Arundel County championship. He had 22 touchdown catches and capped his career with 53, breaking the record of 48 set by Arundel’s Ronnie Harris in 2009.

“If we got inside the 20-yard line, the ball was going to him,” Broadneck coach Rob Harris said. “Everybody knew it. Everybody in the stadium knew it. It didn’t matter. He was still going to get it. It was money. It was automatic.”

The opposition also knew that Williams, 6 feet, 175 pounds, was going to get those passes and they still couldn’t stop him from catching them. He set Anne Arundel County records for total receptions (196) and total receiving yards (3,222) while averaging 67.1 yards per game over four years and 48 games. He holds every school receiving record.

Harris said Williams has it all.

“He’s thick, he’s fast, he can go up and get the ball and then he’s never going to drop it. … He’s explosive. He’s powerful. His ability to go up and get the ball in traffic is, I think, his greatest strength. … After he catches the ball, his ability to finish and take it to the house – that’s where he’s made his greatest strides. It’s one thing to get open and catch it and then the next thing after I get open is, what am I going to do with it? He really became a major threat with that.”

For the Bruins (10-1), whose season ended in a 28-21 loss to South River in the regional opener, Williams also ran the ball eight times for 127 yards, tossed a 46-yard pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Headed for Boston College in January, Williams never stopped working after drawing Division I offers. With freshman quarterback Joshua Ehrlich taking over this fall, he worked with the youngster over the summer to create an easy rapport as they headed into the season.

“When he started getting those DI offers and the opportunity that he was going to be able to further his career, he actually ramped it up like tenfold,” Harris said. “He worked more on his route running. He worked more on his hands. He worked more in the weight room. His grades jumped through the roof. He had a 3.95 second semester last year. He saw the prize and he didn’t decide to rest on his laurels. He said, ‘I’m going to run with this and take off.’ For me to see that has been so much fun.”