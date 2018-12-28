2018 All-Metro football defense first and second teams

First team

Sam Alsheimer

Glenelg, linebacker, senior

» Made 134 tackles as Glenelg made it to the Class 2A state title game

» Finished with 95 solo tackles, plus 39 assisted tackles, and had three sacks and two interceptions

» Also had eight tackles for loss

Deonte Banks

Edgewood, defensive back, senior

» Finished with three interceptions for 49 yards as teams did not enjoy testing him

» Averaged 30.1 yards on 10 kickoff returns and 24 yards on seven punt returns

» Has committed to play football at Maryland next year

Leighton Bechdel

Towson, punter, senior

» Rated the No. 14 senior punter in the nation by Kohl’s Kicking; averaged 42 yards this fall with his longest punt at 57 yards

» Also the Generals’ kicker, hit three of four field-goal attempts during the regular season, including a 47-yarder; hit three of four attempts, including a 42-yarder, in the Baltimore Touchdown Club All-Star Game

» Signed with West Virginia

Chris Braswell

St. Frances, lineman, junior

» The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end has the dominant speed and quickness off the edge that drew many Power Five offers early in his career

» Recorded 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, 11 tackles for a loss and scored off a fumble recovery for a defense that allowed zero points during the regular season

» Committed to Alabama

D’Von Ellies

McDonogh, lineman, senior

» The 6-2, 290-pound tackle showed exceptional quickness off the line in disrupting the opposition’s offensive game plan

» Had 17 sacks, 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and blocked an extra-point attempt

» Plans to announce his college choice at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 19; Southern California, Penn State and Ohio State among the top prospects

Robert Garrett

Franklin, lineman, senior

» The 6-2, 220-pound defensive end has been making big plays for three years

» Had 18½ sacks, including one in the state championship victory over Linganore; had 136 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three touchdowns

» Still considering his college options

Logic Hudgens

Archbishop Spalding, defensive back, senior

» Finished the season with 33 tackles — 32 of which were solo — for the Cavaliers

» Also made three interceptions

» Has not made a college choice yet

Osita Smith

Wilde Lake, defensive back, senior

» Made 50 solo tackles, 51 assisted tackles and 21 tackles for loss, along with eight sacks

» Also helped on offense with 26 catches for 467 yards and eight touchdowns

» Committed to play football at West Virginia starting in the fall

Gereme Spraggins

Arundel, linebacker, senior

» Finished the season with 85 tackles, 20 of which were for a loss

» Also recovered three fumbles, forced two fumbles and scored two touchdowns

» Turned into a leader on the Wildcats defense this season

Marlowe Wax Jr.

Mount Saint Joseph, linebacker, senior

» Finished with 101 tackles, nine sacks and four interceptions, along with four forced fumbled and two fumble recoveries, plus one defensive touchdown

» Also helped out on offense, rushing for 1,146 yards with 18 touchdowns; caught 10 passes for 57 yards and two more touchdowns

» Has received multiple offers from college and is leaning toward Syracuse

Jordan White

Havre de Grace, defensive back, senior

» Helped the Warriors on defense with 68 solo tackles and 14 interceptions

» Added 447 yards on interception returns and scored three touchdowns on picks; also had 33 catches for eight touchdowns as a wide receiver

» Verbally committed to play at Youngstown State

Billy Wooden

Calvert Hall, lineman, senior

» At 6-3, 280 pounds, the tackle led one of the toughest defenses in the area as the Cardinals won the Christian Schools Invitational, reigned among the MIAA A Conference teams who played each other

» Had nine sacks, 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, forced one fumble, scored on a safety

» Committed to Army West Point

Second team

Beau Brade, River Hill, defensive back, junior

McClain Butler, Liberty, linebacker, junior

Terry Jones Jr., Mervo, defensive back, senior

Kahlil Glover, Calvert Hall, linebacker, junior

Tyler Leavy, Mount Saint Joseph, lineman, junior

Nick Lenon, Calvert Hall, lineman, senior

Ka’Ron Lewis, South River, lineman, junior

Tavian Montgomery, Westminster, defensive back, senior

Kevin Neal, Milford Mill, linebacker, senior

Jack Parr, St. Paul’s, linebacker, senior

Osman Savage, St. Frances, linebacker, junior

Colton Spangler, Chesapeake-AA, punter, senior

Jay Thompson, Franklin, linebacker, senior

Russell Tongue, Chesapeake-AA, defensive back, senior