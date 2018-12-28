2018 All-Metro football offense first and second teams

First team

Jahmeer Carter

Archbishop Spalding, lineman, junior

» A second-team defensive lineman last season, the 6-3, 285-pound Carter used his versatility to excel on both sides of the ball

» At left tackle, right guard, a physical drive blocker; at nose guard, had 30 tackles, six for a loss, and two sacks

» Signed with Virginia

Darrian Dalcourt

St. Frances, lineman, senior

» A repeat first-team selection, the 6-4, 310-pound center switched from tackle to center to fill one of few voids in the No. 1 Panthers’ roster

» Team captain and offensive leader as St. Frances ran for more than 3,000 yards

» Selected for the Under Armour All-America Game; signed with Alabama

Zachary Franks

Gilman, lineman, senior

» At 6-6, 285 pounds, Franks excelled as a quick, agile left tackle

» Led the Greyhounds in pancake blocks and pass-protection percentage

» Played in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World All-Star Bowl in Mexico City on Dec. 22; headed to Northwestern

Nate Kent

Liberty, quarterback, junior

» Threw for 1,511 yards and 22 touchdowns this season as the Lions went 10-1 and made the Class 2A West Region playoffs

» Also ran for 648 yards on 125 carries and scored 10 more touchdowns

» Was a first team pick for the All-Carroll County Athletic League

Jake Larson

St. Frances, kicker, senior

» Didn’t miss a field goal this season, hitting all five of his attempts, his longest from 39 yards

» Hit 45 of 47 extra-point attempts; had 35 touchbacks

» Also one of the area’s top punters and last year’s second-team punter, but had few opportunities this fall with the Panthers’ efficient offense

Wande Owens

Glenelg, running back, senior

» The 6-foot, 185-pound back broke Howard County single-season records for rushing yards (2,687) and touchdowns (40) while leading the Gladiators to the state Class 2A final

» Averaged 191 rushing yards; finished second in state history with 6,361 yards; had 82 career touchdowns

» Committed to play for Yale

Sean Tucker

Calvert Hall, running back, junior

» The Cardinals’ 5-10, 185-pound featured back ran 216 times for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns

» Scored two touchdowns, including the game winner, in the early-season 19-14 victory over Wise that ended the Pumas’ 43-game winning streak

» Drawing interest from Rutgers, Syracuse, among others

Desmond Shell

Milford Mill, multipurpose, senior

» A repeat first-team selection, the multitalented 5-8, 172-pound Shell is one of the fastest players in the state

» Had 1,174 all-purpose yards, 12 touchdowns despite teams kicking away from him

» Ran for 739 yards, averaged 6.1 yards per carry; had three interceptions, two fumble recoveries as a linebacker

Domenic Smith

Dunbar, lineman, senior

» Has been a two-year starter at left tackle for the Poets

» Helped Dunbar’s powerful running game get a boost as Andre Brandon ran for 2,033 yards

» Has seven college offers but has not picked yet

Elijah Solomon

Franklin, running back, senior

» The 6-foot, 200-pound powerhouse back scored 23 touchdowns, including one in the 17-14 state title victory over Linganore

» Ran 180 times for 1,510 yards, 18 touchdowns; also excelled at linebacker, special teams; blocked three kicks and three punts; had 1,839 all-purpose yards

» Signed with Villanova

Mike Statham

St. Frances, lineman, junior

» At 6-7, 330 pounds, the Panthers’ left tackle is bigger than all but one of the Ravens’ offensive linemen

» Was key to a team that ran for more than 3,000 yards and averaged 55 points per game

» Drawing offers from Power Five programs, including Michigan, Missouri, West Virginia and Maryland

Donte Thornton

Mount Saint Joseph, wide receiver, senior

» Finished with 51 catches for 960 yards this season to help the Gaels’ passing attack

» The 12 touchdowns he scored as a receiver also gave Mount Saint Joseph a boost throughout the season

» Has 13 full scholarship offers and is thinking about Penn State

Jayden Umbarger

Archbishop Spalding, multipurpose, senior

» Playing multiple roles on offense including quarterback, Umbarger had a hand in 24 touchdowns, including 17 rushing

» Ran 172 times for 1,087 yards; threw for 979 yards and five touchdowns; caught eight passes and two touchdowns

» Committed to Navy

Second team

Billy Atkins, Mount Saint Joseph, quarterback, sophomore

Joachim Bangda, St. Frances, running back, senior

Will Berzins, St. Mary’s, lineman, junior

Ben Blessing, John Carroll, lineman, senior

Andre Brandon Jr., Dunbar, running back, senior

Rayonte Brown, Dundalk, lineman, senior

Blake Corum, St. Frances, wide receiver, junior

Cole Herbert, Calvert Hall, wide receiver, junior

Curtis Jacobs, McDonogh, wide receiver, junior

Chris Leslie, North County, athlete, senior

Jordan Moore, Loyola Blakefield, multipurpose, sophomore

Peter Moore, Calvert Hall, kicker, junior

Caelan Shepard, Broadneck, lineman, senior

Simon Spath, Franklin, kicker, junior

Otto Trawick, Glenelg, lineman, senior