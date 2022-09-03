No. 8 Milford Mill football opens season with dominant 42-7 win over Baltimore County rival No. 13 Franklin

For the Class 2A state runner-up Milford Mill football team, nothing less than a state crown will work in a season it has dubbed “unfinished business.”

In Friday’s season opener against their fiercest league rival in Baltimore County, the No. 8 Millers made an emphatic early statement with a dominant 42-7 win over visiting No. 13 Franklin.

It was a standout performance in all three phases. On offense, senior quarterback Deshawn Purdie, a Mount Saint Joseph transfer, connected with senior wide receiver for three touchdowns. On defense, the Millers forced five turnovers — including Marquis Edmonds’ 65-yard fumble recovery for a score — and sacked Franklin freshman quarterback Zander McCracken four times.

And on special teams, with the Millers leading 20-7 to start the third quarter, Daysen Shell set up another touchdown drive with a 56-yard kickoff return.

It was Milford Mill’s first win against Franklin since 2018 and the ideal start to a season of redemption. In last year’s season opener, the Indians rallied with a minute left to claim a 19-14 win.

“We’ve lost to these guys too many times and it was time we got the dub,” Shell said. “It’s a big day for us. We plan on going to the state championship and leave with a dub — unfinished business.”

The Indians opened the scoring with a nine-play, 74-yard drive on their second possession.McCracken found wide receiver Bilal Khalil from 4 yards out, giving Franklin a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The pair connected three times for 65 yards on the drive.

Milford Mill's Daysen Shell leaps into the air to celebrate the second of his two touchdowns during a 42-7 season-opening win over Franklin on Friday night. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

After Purdie threw an interception that gave the Indians the ball at the Millers’ 17-yard line, the home team’s defense made a pivotal stop. Milford Mill was off and running from there.

Purdie connected with Shell for 19- and 35-yard touchdown passes to give the Millers a 13-7 lead with 4:41 left in the second quarter. On the ensuing drive, the Indians faced a first-and-10 at the Millers’ 32 when McCracken fumbled rolling to his left. Edmond scooped up the ball and scampered down the sideline for a touchdown that made it 20-7 going into the halftime.

After Shell’s long kickoff return gave the Millers the ball on Franklin’s 39 to start the third quarter, running back Sean Williams Jr. scored on a 31-yard run to build a 28-7 advantage.

Linebacker Malachi Barnes had an interception, a fumble recovery and a sack to lead the Milford Mill defense. Defensive tackle Emmanuel Gee had three sacks and clogged up running lanes throughout the game.

After last year’s season-opening loss to Franklin, the Millers rattled off 12 straight wins before falling to Douglass-PG in the state title game. Gee wasn’t surprised by the strong showing Friday.

“We’ve been waiting for this — we’ve been hungry, really hungry,” he said. “I think this year we have way more chemistry than we had last year and we’re way more of a family now. We learned that we need to be way more humble. This is just one game on the way to our ultimate goal.”

Milford Mill quarterback Deshawn Purdie, left, hands the ball to Sean Williams Jr. in the first quarter of a season-opening 42-7 win over Franklin on Friday night. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Indians, who reached the Class 3A state quarterfinals and finished 9-3 last season, are young at some key areas and will be a work-in-progress as the season progresses. The McCracken-Bilal connection is something to build on.

Coach Anthony Burgos, who has led the Indians to three state titles in his 19 seasons, was looking forward to seeing the team’s character starting with practice on Saturday. The Indians host Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference power Mount Saint Joseph at 7 p.m. Friday.

“I thought early, we came out with the right intensity, the right fight, but we have a young team that has to learn how to deal with adversity,” he said. “I think once we hit a little adversity, [the Millers] took advantage of it, they really fueled off it. When you play a great team like that with those type of players, they’re going to capitalize any time you make a mistake and that’s what the scoreboard is going to look like.”

Milford Mill will stay at home next week, taking on Baltimore County rival Hereford on Friday at 6 p.m.