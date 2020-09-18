Franklin safety Daymon David commits to Oregon football

David proved to be highly productive in his sophomore and junior seasons at Franklin. The senior safety had 74 solo tackles, 44 assists and 118 total tackles (9.0 for a loss), 2.0 sacks and seven interceptions for 68 yards with 13 pass deflections. Franklin took home a state championship during his junior year with a 12-1 record and followed up with a 9-3 record in 2019.