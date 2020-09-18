Franklin safety Daymon David commits to Oregon football

Oregon’s class of 2021 received an injection of Maryland talent on Friday afternoon.
Franklin safety Daymon David committed to Oregon on Friday at 2 p.m., bolstering the Ducks' recruiting class next year. Oregon’s 2021 class is currently ranked as the best in the PAC-12, along with being the No. 3 class in the nation, per 247Sports.
Both 247Sports and Rivals have listed David as a four-star prospect, the 12th-ranked safety in the 2021 class, 12th-ranked in the state and the 195th-ranked player in the country. Before committing to Oregon, he generated offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Texas Tech and others — totaling 25 programs.
Standing at 6-1, 178 pounds, David has shown the ability to be a thumper in both the running and passing game.
David proved to be highly productive in his sophomore and junior seasons at Franklin. The senior safety had 74 solo tackles, 44 assists and 118 total tackles (9.0 for a loss), 2.0 sacks and seven interceptions for 68 yards with 13 pass deflections. Franklin took home a state championship during his junior year with a 12-1 record and followed up with a 9-3 record in 2019.
Mount St. Joseph senior wide receiver Dont’e Thornton is considering Oregon as well. Thornton, also a four-star recruit, per 247Sports, is ranked as the second-best player in the state, ninth-ranked receiver in the country and the 65th-ranked player overall in the country.