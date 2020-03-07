Forest Park advances to 2A state girls basketball semifinals with rout of Harford Tech

Dominant. That’s one word to explain Forest Park’s 65-38 victory against Harford Tech in the 2A quarterfinal on Friday night.
The Foresters had three players in double figures with Neah Henry, Diamonique Billie and Danielle Jones scoring 22, 18 and 10, respectively. Henry and Jones were dominant on the inside and made their presence felt on the defensive end as well, altering the shots and holding Harford Tech to just 13 first half points.
“To me, nobody can beat me in the city, but that’s in my head,” Henry said. “That’s my opinion. When, I do what I do, I do it. It’s as simple as that. I have to do me. We do us, we stay together, we work together — we win as a team. That’s what we just did and we’re going to states and we love each other.”
Billie wasted no time in the first half, scoring 14 points and set the pace as one of the primary ball handlers. She reiterated that it was a team effort to have a combined confidence.
“I just have got to have the mentality to go out there and go hard,” Billie said. “It’s important that we stay together and play together and we’ve got this.”
The Forest Park guard led the way in the first quarter with 11 points and paired with Henry’s six points pushed them out to a 21-5 lead. Henry maximized her force in the second quarter with seven points and bullied the opposing defenders on the inside to lead her team to a 37-13 lead at the half.
The third quarter saw Harford Tech make a slight push back with Alexa Baldwin’s eight points on two 3-pointers and two made free throws. She finished with 13 and Harford Tech trailed 49-32. Forest Park began to pull away with Henry’s late 3-point shot sealing the win.
Harford Tech has come a long way this season. Coach Brad William Hunt took over the team when it had a 3-5 record and it became regional champions. He made sure that his team wouldn’t hang their heads.
“When I took over the team, we were 3-5,” said Hunt. “We finished the season 18-7. I’m so proud of the way that they competed. From the beginning, I knew that they had the talent — just getting them to believe in themselves and know that they could win. We were in a couple of games early on and in the middle of the year — from winning those games, the confidence just exuded from us.
“We were down and we would still go out there and compete and put their heads down and worked. So, I’m just grateful to be able to coach a group like that.”
Forest Park lost to Pikesville in the state playoffs last season with it leaving a sour taste in the mouths of coach Jermaine Dunn and his team. Their main goal is a state title and it’s been that way since a tough 65-62 loss a season ago.
“We think that we deserve it,” Dunn said. “We work hard — they work hard. We lost to the state champs by three last year and we were up by about 16 points in the fourth quarter. We lost that lead and Pikesville ran through everybody. So, we’re feeling like we got one step away last year and we had the core group coming back.
“It was either states or nothing this year. We weren’t satisfied with regionals or anything else. We work hard – this team works very hard. So, we expect great things from everybody. We made it this far and this is a statement win for our program and for our school and Forest Park is definitely on the map now.”
FPHS (18-2): N. Henry 22, D. Billie 18, D. Jones 10, J. Mickens 8, D. Banks 3, M. Cavalcanti de Paz 2
HTHS (18-7): A. Baldwin 13, Q. Santiago 11, A. Gibson 8, J. Maddox, K. Thacher 2