Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area high school field hockey preview: Top 15 poll, players to watch, key numbers

By Rich Scherr
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
2019 Baltimore-area high school field hockey preview: Top 15 poll, players to watch, key numbers
Liberty players celebrate a second half score against Hereford in the Class 2A field hockey state championship game at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 10. (Brian Krista / Carroll County Times)

Welcome to the 2019 Baltimore Sun high school preview series.

Click on the links below for a look at the preseason Top 15 poll, players to watch and key numbers for the field hockey season, plus a feature on teams preparing for a national-level tournament.

Advertisement
National image grows

The Baltimore area is growing in stature as teams earn national prominence.

Players to watch

Here’s a rundown of the top field hockey players to watch in the Baltimore-area this season.
Top 15 poll

Garrison Forrest holds on to the No. 1 spot in the Baltimore Sun preseason poll.

By the numbers

Here’s a by-the-numbers look previewing the 2019 high school football season.

Advertisement
Advertisement