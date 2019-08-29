Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area high school football preview: Top 15 poll, players to watch, key numbers

By Jeff Seidel
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 29, 2019 | 7:00 AM
St. Frances football coach Biff Poggi, center, on the sideline of his teams scrimmage against Good Counsel at Utz Stadium in Patterson Park. Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Welcome to the 2019 Baltimore Sun high school preview series.

Click on the links below for a look at the preseason Top 15 poll, players to watch and key numbers for the football season, plus a feature on teams preparing for the added pressure of title games.

Championship change

The MIAA A Conference gets a new look as St. Frances strikes out on its own with an independent schedule.

Players to watch

Here’s a rundown of the top football players to watch in the Baltimore-area this season.
Top 15 poll

St. Frances, which hasn’t lost in more than two years, holds on to the No. 1 spot in the Baltimore Sun preseason poll.

By the numbers

Here’s a by-the-numbers look previewing the 2019 high school football season.

