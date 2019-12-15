This senior drove the Falcons to a 16-2 mark and their first Class 4A state title since 2015, finishing with 22 goals and 18 assists. She had a direct hand in 65% of her team’s goals this season, putting her team on her back when needed, but equally happy to create opportunities for teammates.
Her shot midway through the second half of the state championship game deflected off a defender’s leg, setting up the game-winning stroke in a 1-0 win over Dulaney.
Slattery, who will continue her career next season with Big Ten-power Northwestern, became the fourth member of her family to win a state title with the Falcons, joining sisters Samantha, Julia and Emma.
The midfielder racked up 51 goals and 35 assists during her three years at the varsity level, and was ranked as one of top 100 seniors in the nation by MAX Field Hockey.