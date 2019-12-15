Alice Puckett
John Carroll
Puckett’s final season at the helm also was one of the best in her storied 33-year coaching career.
Coming off a two-win season in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland’s A Conference, the Patriots found success in the wide-open B Conference, finishing 13-5 and successively beating three higher-seeded teams in the playoff — No. 4 Severn, No. 1 Mount de Sales and No. 2 Bryn Mawr — to claim the conference title.
Along the way, Puckett, who spent 29 years as the coach at Fallston and is considered one of the pioneers of Harford County field hockey, earned her milestone 400th career win, finishing her career at 401-112-20. For her efforts, Puckett earns her fourth All-Metro Coach of the Year honor, following previous wins in 1988, 1994 and 1998.