2019 Baltimore-area field hockey preseason Top 15 poll

Outlook: Belin, an assistant for the past two seasons, takes over for longtime head coach Traci Davis and inherits a team that should be as good as any in the metro area. The Grizzlies feature a senior-dominated midfield, led by Division I signees Riley Patro (Fairfield) — their top returning scorer with 17 goals and 11 assists — Ryleigh McComas (Holy Cross) and Macy Miller (Towson), as well as a defense, led by Celia Donner (Brown), that held opponents to 22 goals. A group of exceptionally strong freshmen and sophomores should keep this program near the top for years to come, and the addition of assistant coach Sarah Dawson, a former U.S. National Team member and current director of club powerhouse Freedom HKY, could have huge implications.