2019 Baltimore-area field hockey players to watch

By Rich Scherr
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Marriotts Ridge's Emma Gladstein gets under the ball as she sends a pass in the air during a field hockey game at River Hill High School on Thursday, Oct. 4. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Shelby Bumgarner

Archbishop Spalding, junior, defender

Bumgarner showed off her standout tackling skills, stick work and powerful shot (four goals, four assists) last season to earn second-team all-state honors. She was selected as one of the top 50 players in her class by MAX Field Hockey, as well as a member of the 2019-20 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Development Team.

Pyper Friedman

Notre Dame Prep, junior, midfielder

The William & Mary commit finished with four goals and seven assists last season, showing outstanding touch on the ball. She is ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 players in her class by MAX Field Hockey, and earned a spot on the 2019-20 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Development Team.

Emma Gladstein

Marriotts Ridge, senior, forward

The second-team All-Metro pick possesses some of the area’s best all-around stick skills, and is ranked as one of the top 50 seniors in the nation by MAX Field Hockey. Gladstein (eight goals, five assists) earned honorable mention all-state honors, and will continue her career at Delaware.

Christine Goetz

Liberty, senior, defender

The second-team all-state selection played a major win in Liberty’s run to the Class 2A state title, anchoring a defense that posted 11 shutouts, including a 1-0 win over Hereford in the final. Goetz, who takes on opponents’ top attackers on the right side of the field, will continue her career at Salisbury.

Peyton Hale

Bel Air, senior, midfielder

Proving her value as one of the area’s top two-way players, Hale finished last season with 16 goals to go along with five assists and 12 defensive saves. The second-team All-Metro and all-state pick will continue her career next year at Boston College.

Caitlin Koehler

Archbishop Spalding, senior, defender

Koehler was the glue that held together the Cavaliers’ young defense a year ago, playing every minute of every game and leading the team in defensive saves. For her efforts, she earned second-team All-Metro and honorable-mention all-state honors.

Emma Radebaugh

Maryvale, junior, forward

The Lions' offensive leader has scored 29 goals over her first two varsity seasons, consistently using her speed and elimination skills to penetrate the circle. She is ranked as one of the top 100 players in the Class of 2021 by MAX Field Hockey.

Esha Shah

Mount Hebron, senior, midfielder

Impressive stickwork helped the Virginia-bound standout control the middle of the field last season, finishing with 19 goals and four assists. She earned first-team all-state and second-team All-Metro honors, and was selected for the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Development Team.

Lila Slattery

Severna Park, senior, midfielder

She finished with 14 goals and eight assists a year ago, showing her toughness on both sides of the ball in earning first-team all-state and second-team All-Metro honors. She will continue her career next year at Northwestern.

Eve Vickery

Chesapeake-AA, senior, goalie

The first-team all-state and second-team All-Metro pick showed superior reflexes in stopping 83% of shots against her, recording a school-record 31 saves against Delaware-power Delmar. The Delaware commit finished last season with seven shutouts.

Others to watch

Jillian Ansell, McDonogh

Anna Brandt, Hereford

Haley Davis, Severn

Megan Dudick, Fallston

Julia Frankis, Patterson Mill

Natalie Freeman, Garrison Forest

Lana Hamilton, Arundel

Kaitlyn Huber, Century

Emma Huddler, Harford Tech

Sarah Kang, Glenelg

Annie Keele, C. Milton Wright

Hayden Kesner, Catonsville

Quinn Kindbom, River Hill

Becca Lawn, Archbishop Spalding

Alexis Loder, John Carroll

Caitlin McGuirk, South River

Meredith Medvetz, Notre Dame Prep

Meagan Quick, South River

Meghan Radnoff, South Carroll

Kaiya Sabur, Old Mill

Nikki Seven, Arundel

Sidney Snyder, Dulaney

