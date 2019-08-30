Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area field hockey preview by the numbers

By Rich Scherr
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
From left, Notre Dame Prep's Liza Regan, Olivia Kenny, Rachel Borzymowski, Meredith Medvetz, Pyper Friedman and Nathalie Friedman celebrate their first goal, tying the score at 1-1 in the first half. NDP beat Garrison Forest, 3-1, in the IAAM field hockey A Conference championship game. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
5

Teams remaining in the IAAM A Conference, with St. Paul’s, Bryn Mawr, John Carroll and Roland Park all moving to the B Conference. Three other teams, Annapolis Area Christian, Indian Creek and Park, have moved from the B to the C Conference.

3

New coaches for teams that finished among last year’s final Baltimore Sun top 10, including Kelsey Lovelace at No. 2 C. Milton Wright, Malcolm Belin at No. 3 Garrison Forest and Shannon Hanratty at No. 8 Broadneck.

38-1

Record for Notre Dame Prep over the past two seasons, including the school’s first two A Conference championships.

