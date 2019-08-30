2019 Baltimore-area field hockey preview by the numbers

5
Teams remaining in the IAAM A Conference, with St. Paul’s, Bryn Mawr, John Carroll and Roland Park all moving to the B Conference. Three other teams, Annapolis Area Christian, Indian Creek and Park, have moved from the B to the C Conference.
3
New coaches for teams that finished among last year’s final Baltimore Sun top 10, including Kelsey Lovelace at No. 2 C. Milton Wright, Malcolm Belin at No. 3 Garrison Forest and Shannon Hanratty at No. 8 Broadneck.
38-1
Record for Notre Dame Prep over the past two seasons, including the school’s first two A Conference championships.