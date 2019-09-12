No. 1 Garrison Forest lives up to its ranking with 4-1 win over No. 4 Spalding in field hockey

Over the past few seasons, the Garrison Forest field hockey team has had fits trying to slow down high-powered Archbishop Spalding.
As the top-ranked Grizzlies showed on Wednesday, however, this is a new year — and they are most definitely a different team.
Living up to their ranking of No. 25 in the nation, host Garrison Forest got a goal and an assist from senior Ryleigh McComas, jumping to a three-goal lead on its way to a 4-1 win over No. 4 Spalding in a game shortened by lightning.
Facing a team they had lost to five of the past six meetings dating to 2015, the Grizzlies came out firing, keeping possession for most of the first half and taking seven of the first nine shots.
“We played hard from the start, and that’s what we’ve been talking about all season,” first-year coach Malcolm Belin said. “Coming out in the first five minutes and really putting on a show, and imposing our will on people. I thought we did a much better job of that today.”
“We kept up the intensity a lot from when we first stepped out on the field,” midfielder Macy Miller said. “We were able to block up on their free hits and our press was pretty strong. We were just communicating a lot, and it felt like we were working way more as a team than in past games.”
Still, the numbers paint a picture of utter dominance so far this season, with the Grizzlies (3-0, 1-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) outscoring opponents, 13-1.
And even after allowing their first goal, when the Cavaliers’ Keeley McNemar tipped in a shot from teammate Shelby Bumgarner to cut the lead to 3-1 11:19 into the second half, they immediately answered, scoring 43 seconds later when junior Annie Fenwick finished a fast break with a shot that ricocheted off a defender’s stick.
The sequence was a bitter pill for Spalding (2-1, 0-1), which had been playing significantly better after halftime.
“We had a lot more opportunities. Unfortunately, as soon as we scored that first goal we let them get a fast break,” Spalding coach Leslee Brady said. “It’s a learning experience for us. It’s very early in the season. We have to regroup because we have [No. 5] Arundel Saturday, {No. 6] McDonogh Monday and [No. 2] NDP on Wednesday. So nothing gets easier.”
Garrison Forest controlled this one from the outset, taking its first lead when Riley Patro received McComas’ penalty corner at the top of the arc, then wound up and fired a hard shot into the back of the cage 8:09 into the game.
“We’ve honestly been slow to start off our games this season, so we’ve been pumping up a lot before the games to get everyone excited,” McComas said. 'It was definitely a priority for us."
The Grizzlies then extended their lead on Miller’s goal off a restart 48 second into the second half, and made it 3-0 less than three minutes later when McComas scored following a scrum in front of the cage.
Though the game was stopped because of lightning with 7:01 to play, the outcome was clear.
“I think this team is just focused,” Belin said. “This was the first big, big game in their minds. We have goals, and we’re going to hit them.”
Goals: AS-McNemar; GF-Patro, Miller, Mccomas, Fenwick. Assists: AS-Bumgarner; GF-McComas, McGee. Saves: AS-DeFees 5; GF-Klebosko 3. Half: Garrison Forest, 1-0.