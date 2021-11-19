No. 7 Fallston girls soccer caps unbeaten season with 6-0 win over Brunswick in Class 1A state final

The Fallston girls soccer team didn’t waste any time putting a stamp on their special season against Brunswick in Thursday’s Class 1A state title game.
In the opening minute, sophomore midfielder Ava Lambros took a feed from midfield and scored from 18 yards.
From there, the No. 7 Cougars played with the utmost confidence and, much like their entire playoff run, the goals kept coming in a 6-0 win over the Railroaders from Frederick County at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.
The win is the 12th straight for the Cougars and brings home the program’s fifth state title, completing a 16-0-2 season that was filled with remarkable accomplishments. In five playoff wins coming out of the South region, Fallston scored 39 goals and yielded just one.
On Thursday, the Cougars were quick to show they were the better team in completing their biggest goal of the season.
They were opportunistic every time they were inside Brunswick’s penalty area in the first half to take a 3-0 lead at the break. After Lambros set the early tone, senior defender Emily Solomon scored with 18:46 to play in the half and junior forward Ellie Ajello made it 3-0 five minutes later by jumping on a loose ball in front after a corner kick.
The Cougars left no doubt with three goals in the first eight minutes of the second half. Ajello scored her second of the game, junior midfielder Katherine King added her team-best 14th to go with 30 assists and senior forward Kennedy Mendoza recorded her 12th of the season.
Senior goalkeeper Jillian Crawford finished with three saves to record her 11th shutout.
A challenging regular season set up the Cougars’ postseason success. They captured the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference’s Chesapeake Division with a 5-0-1 mark, closing league play with a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Bel Air, 1-0, in overtime Oct. 19 to lock up the title.
Holding their own and more against the bigger schools they played during the regular season primed the Cougars for their roll through the Class 1A playoffs.
This story will be updated.
Goals: F — Lambros, Solomon, Ajello 2, King, Mendoza Assists: F — Lambros Saves: B — Williams 3, ; F — Crawford 2 Half: F, 3-0