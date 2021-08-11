Maryland high school sports haven’t been the same amid COVID pandemic. The fall season begins with renewed hope.

“Every year, I tell them we’ve got high expectations, that everybody needs to compete as hard as they can every single day, playing time is going to be at a premium and we’re looking to get back to the same performance we have in past years,” said Camm, who has guided the Bruins to two state titles. “It feels great to be back. We got a good group and the kids are excited to be out there, so we’re looking forward to a great season.”