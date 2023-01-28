Darnell Dantzler Jr.’s big second half lifts No. 10 Edmondson boys basketball past No. 9 Poly, 71-53

Two tough Baltimore City road games on consecutive nights could leave any boys basketball team a bit weary, and Edmondson looked the part in the first half Friday at Poly.

As for the second half, that was an entirely different story.

Advertisement

In a game expected to go a long way in determining a berth in the Baltimore City title game, the No. 10 Red Storm came out of the break and quickly took control with efficiency on offense and maximum intensity on defense.

Point guard Darnell Dantzler Jr. scored 24 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, Josiah Brown finished with 20 points and forward Markus Jackson added 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks as Edmondson pulled away for a 71-53 win over No. 9 Poly.

Advertisement

The Red Storm, which fell at Dunbar on Thursday, improved to 13-5 overall and 4-0 in Baltimore City’s Division A, while Poly (12-2) fell to 3-1 in division play.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Jan. 27. https://t.co/EF9e2dcpFl — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) January 28, 2023

With the game tied at 24 going into the third quarter, Dantzler’s 11 points keyed a 14-1 run for a quick 38-25 advantage. After the Engineers regrouped and cut the lead to 40-34 with 1:49 left in the quarter, Jackson restored order for the Red Storm with a thunderous one-handed slam off a feed from Dantzler on an inbound play under the basket.

From there, the visitors rolled to victory.

“The coaches got on us and they told us we had to play hard and they knew we were capable of doing better,” said Dantzler, a sophomore and the coach’s son. “So basically we already knew what had to be done. It was just the effort. All of us got up and all of us did our part.”

Edmondson boys basketball players Darnell Dantzler Jr., left, and Markus Jackson pose for a photo after a win over Poly on Friday. (Glenn Graham)

After poor shooting in the first half, Dantzler took the initiative.

With the game still tied on the second possession of the third quarter, he hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Red Storm the lead for good. He turned a steal into a layup, hit a pull-up jumper and attacked the rim for two more baskets — the second pushing the lead to 38-25 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.

The Engineers didn’t fold just yet. They went on their own 9-2 run — including two baskets from Ziyan Gates, a three-point play by Chaz Fisher and pair of free throws by Rashid McLeod — to cut the lead to 40-34 with 1:49 to play.

But Jackson changed the momentum with an explosive dunk that had the packed gym stirring.

Advertisement

“In the second half, we turned up the intensity, we played hard and we stayed as a unit,” said Jackson, who gave credit to Dantzler for the pass that set up the dunk.

Added Dantzler: “I trusted him and he trusted me. So it’s a trust thing and I trusted that he was going to finish the play, which he came through on.”

Learning on the go with a starting five of two sophomores and three juniors, the Red Storm passed a major road test with a resilient second half.

“They’re growing up at the right time,” coach Darnell Dantzler Sr. said. “We had a tough loss yesterday at Dunbar and to bounce back here at Poly as hard as they played — a rivalry game with a capacity crowd. I’m so happy for the kids that they came out and just played hard.”

Poly got 14 points from Elisha Kutcherman and 12 off the bench from Marcus Matthews. Coach Christopher Cromartie was quick to credit the poised play from Dantzler Jr. and was second-guessing his game plan coming out for the second half.

“I stuck with man [defense] too much,” he said. “Normally, I switch my defenses up a lot to give different looks. But I thought that man would give us a better chance because I knew they were coming in with heavy legs knowing they had a tough game against Dunbar, so we tried to pressure them a little more.”

Advertisement

Poly continues its Baltimore City slate with two more home games early next week, hosting Dunbar on Monday and Forest Park on Tuesday with both games set for 5:15 p.m.

E — Dantzler Jr. 31, Jackson 10, Sherrod 6, Green 2, Brown 20, West 2. Totals: 24 17-25 71

P — Gaymon 6, Kutcherman 14, Gates 9, McLeod 5, Fisher 7, Matthews 12. Totals: 17 16-26 53

Half: 24-24