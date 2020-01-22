No. 1 Poly boys basketball overwhelms No. 5 Edmondson on both ends in 83-37 win

“The number of wins [point guard] Rah [Ali], Justin, Ian and Brandon have together — the number of times they’ve played together — they have a real understanding of what high level basketball is and what they’re best basketball is,” Poly coach Sam Brand said. “And those guys are locked in on the defensive end together and know how it translates to offense. Then when we get to that end of the floor, they are all capable passers with high athleticism and skill sets. It’s been fun basketball to coach.”