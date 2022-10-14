Patterson, Edmondson football teams suspended; will forfeit 1 game after altercation last week

The Patterson and Edmondson football teams had their respective games suspended this week after an altercation between the sides took place after their game on Friday.

Patterson (2-4) was slated to travel to Carver on Thursday, while Edmondson (2-3) was set to visit Surrattsville on Saturday. The games will count as losses for the two Baltimore City schools.

After Patterson’s 42-20 home win against Edmondson on Friday, an altercation took place during the handshake line.

After an investigation was completed by the Baltimore City Public School athletic department, the school system ruled both teams would be suspended for one game, according to Edmondson athletic director Dewitt Doss.

“It’s unfortunate and very out of character for our student-athletes — really both schools,” he said. “But we’ll try to move forward and hopefully they learned a lesson from it.”

Patterson coach Larry Mitchell, who said he wasn’t notified about the suspension until Wednesday, expressed disappointment with the outcome. He said it was some of the Edmondson players who started the ordeal.

“I didn’t feel it was right, but it’s the powers that be in Baltimore City who made the decision,” he said.

Both teams return to action next Thursday with Patterson hosting Poly at 2:30 p.m. and Edmondson traveling to City at 3:45 p.m.

Tiffany Byrd, Coordinator of Athletics in Baltimore City, was not immediately available to comment.