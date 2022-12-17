No. 4 Lake Clifton boys basketball rallies for tough win over No. 13 Edmondson, 50-46

Edmondson-Westside Red Storm guard Montize Johnson (11) reaches while wing Malik Davis (5) blocks a layup by Lake Clifton Lakers guard Zammari Dorsey (4) during the first quarter of an inner city rivalry varsity basketball game on Coach Herman "Tree" Harried Court Friday., Dec. 16, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

When Baltimore City boys basketball rivals Lake Clifton and Edmondson get together, a “who-wants-it-more” play always seems to help decide the outcome.

In the final minute of a tie game Friday night, the host Lakers made it happen.

Forward Quinton Monroe grabbed a long defensive rebound and connected with guard Zammari Dorsey on a long outlet pass. While driving to the basket, Dorsey made a wrap-around pass to cutting forward Kristopher Mitchell, who took it strong to the basket for two points.

A couple more defensive stops, along with two free throws from Dorsey, gave the No. 4 Lakers a hard-fought 50-46 win over No. 13 Edmondson.

Lake Clifton, which beat Edmondson for the Baltimore City and Class 1A state championships last season, improved to 3-1 and 2-0 in the league. The Red Storm fell to 1-2 and 1-1 in league play.

Though the Lakers fell behind three minutes into the game, they never let the Red Storm pull away. Trailing 44-40 in the final four minutes, they limited the visitors to one field goal while going to work down low and at the free-throw line. Mitchell had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, Dorsey added 14 points and Jermel Miles chipped in 11.

Lake Clifton forward Quinton Monroe (10) rises for a dunk after stealing a pass from Edmondson guard Kyrie Sherrod (4) during the first quarter of Friday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Monroe, who took care of the ball most of the game with starting point guard Jazae Jones out sick, finished with seven points and made timely plays.

Lake Clifton coach Herman “Tree” Harried compares these highly contested, intense games to hurricanes, and his Lakers weathered another storm.

“We just stuck with it, stuck with it,” he said. “Edmondson is a very good team. I thought they played very well and did the things they were supposed to do. We just made some tough plays down the stretch and the difference was we never caved in.”

Both teams have largely new casts. The Red Storm, who got 19 points from sophomore point guard Darnell Dantzler Jr., feature a roster dominated by underclassmen.

Defensive intensity was the theme Friday, but the visitors proved more efficient on offense much of the way.

Edmondson had a 9-0 run late in the first quarter that extended into the opening minute of the second when Kyrie Sherrod hit a 3-pointer for a 17-9 lead. But every time the Red Storm appeared primed to pull away, the Lakers climbed back. With Lake Clifton down 26-19 with 1:34 to play before halftime, Dorsey hit two free throws and converted on a fast break to cut the deficit to 26-23.

Lake Clifton forward Kristopher Mitchell scores a crucial basket in the paint as Edmondson guard Montize Johnson (11) defends during the fourth quarter of Friday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

When Edmondson wing Josiah Brown converted a three-point play with 2:53 left in the third quarter, the Red Storm’s lead was 38-30. Then the Lakers cranked up the defense and got two baskets from Miles to cut the lead to four.

Down 44-40 midway through the fourth quarter, the Lakers made their final stand. Ray Askins scored in transition, Miles tied the game after two offensive rebounds and Mitchell’s tough inside basket provided the lead for good with 47 seconds left, but there was still work left to do.

After Dorsey made a costly turnover on an inbound pass — drawing the ire of Harried — the Lakers got another big stop when Brown missed a 3-point try from the left side.

Dorsey was fouled with seven seconds left and responded with two free throws to seal the win. What was he thinking at the line with the chance to make amends on his earlier miscue?

“Got to make these, just got to make these,” he said.

One of the team leaders who sets the tone with energy, intensity and consistency, Mitchell was impressed with how well his new teammates were able to match his desire.

“Every time we play them, [Edmondson] plays as hard as I don’t know what,” Mitchell said. “Really, today, my main focus was just playing defense — just to get them out of there, play my role and get rebounds and stuff like that. The intensity is always there and playing with a new group of guys, I just was seeing if there energy was matching mine and once I saw that, it clicked — we were on a roll.”

Edmondson coach Darnell Dantzler Sr. was pleased with his team’s effort and sees this game as a valuable learning experience.

“That’s exactly what it is — they’re young,” he said. “We had some bad shots down the stretch, turnovers and Lake Clifton always plays to the end. We got to learn to finish ballgames.

“But like I said from the beginning, this is on-the-job training for them. For my sophomores and juniors — I just know as we progress, we’ll most definitely be there at the end of the season. I talked to my kids, I know they’re down, but they fought hard, hostile environment. So for them to come and play a game like this — leave it all on the floor — I’m just proud of the effort all the way around.”

E — Brown 11, Dantzler, Jr. 19, Jackson 6, Sherrod 10, West 2. Totals: 17 6-12 46

LC — Mitchell 14, Dorsey 14, Monroe 7, Miles 11, Askins 2. Totals: 19 12-19 50

Half: E, 26-23