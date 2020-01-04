“We’ve been talking about how we’ve come out flat the past couple games, so a lot of the conversation was to — the term we use is ‘come out swinging,’ " City coach Omarr Smith said. “I told them I’ll take the mistakes, but give me the effort. So good or bad, let’s just come out swinging and be aggressive. And that’s what we did. When we play that way, we’re pretty tough to handle.”