Towson senior forward Tommy Pekosz was proud of how hard his team played for all 80 minutes Tuesday. The Generals knew that was what it was going to take to get past undefeated Eastern Tech.
Among those 80 minutes was one that Pekosz will cherish forever.
With the first 65 minutes of the Baltimore County showdown dominated by defense and near misses, Pekosz made the 66th his own.
After getting bumped near the net, resulting in a penalty kick, he buried the shot and added another goal off a feed from Tre Byrd 21 seconds later.
The two quick tallies were the difference as the No. 10 Generals celebrated their Senior Day by knocking off No. 7 and two-time county champ Eastern Tech, 2-0.
Towson (8-1) improved to 5-1 in Baltimore County Division I play and will wrap up its league schedule at Loch Raven on Thursday. A win against the Raiders would forge a three-way tie for first place with Eastern Tech (12-1) and No. 11 Hereford (11-1-1), which both finished with 6-1 league marks.
Which teams make it to Monday’s Baltimore County title game at Franklin is to be determined. Eastern Tech defeated Hereford, which defeated Towson, so if the Generals win at Loch Raven, tiebreakers will decide the matchup.
The Generals have lost the past two Baltimore County title games to the Mavericks.
Pekosz, who has six goals and two assists this season, was excited to score the winning goals and take on the lead role.
“It was a little insane,” Pekosz said. “I always want to take control and take care of the PKs to lead the team. After I scored the PK, I knew Coach [Randy Dase] wanted another one because he always wants more and more. So I just had it in my head that these next minutes [were big].”
Junior goalie Caeden Fong made six saves, the biggest coming late in the first half when he had the angle covered at the near post to turn away Dillon Nesturek’s shot from the right side.
Senior defender Nicholas Miller led the clean play in back and junior midfielder Nick Lewis had a strong game at both ends. Coming off the bench, Byrd sent an ideal cross to Pekosz to set up the insurance goal.
“What I liked was we stayed focused and followed up [with the second goal] and that pretty much broke their back,” Dase said. “We know they’re a well-coached team, they’re a group of winners, so we knew it was going to be a great challenge for us today. I just told the kids I believed it was a total team effort — everybody pitched in on Senior Day and I’m so happy for our seniors.”
Eastern Tech will try to rebound Friday when it hosts Patterson Mill in its regular-season finale.
Goals: T — Pekosz 2 Assists: T — Byrd Saves: ET — Spivey 3; T — Fong 6 Half: 0-0