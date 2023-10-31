Zero goals allowed and counting: Eastern Tech girls soccer is making defense look easy as it aims for state title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After Eastern Tech girls soccer recorded another shutout early in the season, goalkeeper Ellen Williams and her trusted center back Jill Crow were walking off the field when an ambitious pact was made.

“Jill goes: ‘What if we just kept clean sheets for the whole season?’” Williams said. “I was like: ‘Let’s do it!’”

Advertisement

The entire season ... kidding, right?

“When we first talked about it, we meant it more as a joke and we were kind of laughing about it. And then as the games went on and we kept getting the shutouts, we started getting more serious about it,” Williams said. “Before every game we are like, ‘OK, let’s make this a clean sheet and add to the number.’ So after every game it progressively got more and more serious and what started out as a joke became a goal for our entire team.”

Advertisement

The team’s demanding goal of not giving up a goal has been met so far under first-year coach Sarah Holmes, a 2009 Eastern Tech graduate who was part of the program’s only state title team in 2005.

After the Mavericks claimed a 3-0 win over Dulaney last week for their second straight Baltimore County championship, the numbers in their 11-0-2 campaign look like this going into the playoffs: 44 goals for and zero goals allowed.

Eastern Tech looks to keep rolling in the Class 2A North Region I playoffs, set to take on rival Sparrows Point at CCBC-Essex at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Mavericks are banking on their defense to carry them.

Working alongside seniors Williams and Crow in the team’s back line are sophomore flanks Lillian Hutchings and Alex Lawrence with freshman Cienna Hughes at center back.

The commitment to keeping opponents off the scoreboard doesn’t end on defense, something Holmes has continually stressed. Center midfielder Ava Chenowith provides strong two-way play and the Mavericks have a handful of outside midfielders who put in tireless up-and-back effort.

“They hold each other accountable and it’s each and every one of them,” Holmes said. “At the end of the day, they’re pushing each other at practice, making sure they’re not cutting corners, doing the drills properly and giving their all. In games, our defense makes sure the midfielders are getting back, something I stress.”

Eastern Tech goalie Ellen Williams, right, makes a save in front of Dulaney's Zuri Ledet in the first half of the Baltimore County girls soccer championship game last week. Williams has 83 saves and hasn't allowed a goal this season. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Over the course of the season, the Mavericks, who came away with 0-0 double overtime ties against Perry Hall and Catonsville, have had close calls when Williams’ steely demeanor has come up big.

Advertisement

In the second overtime against Perry Hall, a Gator collected a through ball behind the defense, but Williams came out aggressively to cut down the angle and block the shot. In a 4-0 win over Patterson Mill, a heavy shot from the Huskies was set for the upper corner before Williams fully extended to keep it out.

With the Baltimore County championship game still scoreless midway through the second half, Dulaney earned a penalty kick, the first issued against the Mavericks this season. With the title on the line, the scoreless streak in jeopardy, Williams was ready for the moment.

The shutout was preserved after the Lions’ free kick was sent over the crossbar.

“That gave me a heart attack!” said Williams, who has 83 saves this season. “I’ve been a goalie for so many years, since I was 6 or 7, and it’s just got to the point where I trust my gut and have a feeling. I knew I was either saving it or she was going to miss it. I had a gut feeling and that’s what happened and I think that was the turning point to motivate us to score our goals.”

Also playing big in the clean sheet success is the Mavericks’ ability to possess the ball. Holmes has instilled a short passing game with methodical build-up and her group has taken to it. Led by freshman striker Ineza Ross-Riedel, who has 15 goals this season, and Ellen’s sister, Elaina, who sees time all over the field, the Mavericks have built plenty of leads to protect.

On Wednesday, on a a picture-perfect day in Essex, the Mavericks’ practice was a mix of hard work and fun. It provided a hint at the foundation of the team’s success.

Advertisement

Eastern Tech Mavericks forward Elaina Williams, right, celebrates her goal against Dulaney with defender Jillian Crow. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I’m just so proud of everybody on this team. It’s not just the starting lineup, it’s every single person on the team,” Crow said. “We all put in the same effort every day at practice and it’s just amazing to think we can all work together and have no goals scored on us. We just all work real hard and have a passion for the game and just want to succeed. That’s all it really takes.”

Dulaney coach Maurice Boylan Jr., whose Lions have dropped two 3-0 games against Eastern Tech this season, has had a close-up view of the Mavericks’ special ways.

“They have the pieces of the puzzle that makes a great team. It’s an experienced group of players that believe in each other. They have a confidence about them, there’s an aura of belief that they can get it done,” he said.

For the Mavericks, the fun only starts in practice and during games. The bus rides after wins are full of collective energy and all those clean sheets are documented on the team’s Instagram group messages.

The Mavericks will take the field Tuesday against Sparrows Point, which they defeated, 1-0, in the regular season, with the stakes higher. The ultimate goal for the Mavericks is winning a state title. The Pointers are the first team in the way.

Pressure? Sure, but that’s just fine.

Advertisement

“We love the pressure, it just makes us want to perform and do our best. Everybody putting in the same effort, the passion being there, the communication being there and the want. We love it,” Crow said.