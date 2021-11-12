With special bond, No. 7 Dundalk football takes perfect record into state playoffs: ‘They have each other’s backs’

In their nine regular-season wins, they’ve scored 341 points and allowed 46, beating opponents by an average of 33 points per game. Banta first recognized the Owls’ growth when they went 4-1 in the condensed 2020 season that took place in the spring. With the majority of the key players underclassmen, the success carried over to the summer, with strong participation in the weight room. The team was always together — playing laser tag, paintball and starting a water balloon fight. The camaraderie has spilled onto the field this fall.