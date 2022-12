Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Wide receiver Tony Hart III, Dunbar, celebrates his touchdown in the 2nd quarter of the MPSSAA Class 2A football state championship game at U.S. Navy Marine Corps Stadium. Dunbar wins 22-13. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Browse photos of the Class 2A/1A state final between Dunbar and Patuxent on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.