No. 4 Dunbar football edges No. 7 Mervo, 24-20, in Baltimore City battle of state champions

Dunbar's Devin Paige Jr., right, dives into the end zone in front of Mervo's Travis Budd (#22) to score the eventual game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The No. 4 Dunbar football team prides itself on being ready for any situation.

In Thursday night’s showdown against Baltimore City rival and No. 7 Mervo — a battle of defending state champions — that preparation proved vital.

Advertisement

With last year’s All-Metro Player of the Year, senior quarterback Devin Roche, hobbled by a bruised foot and sidelined early in the second quarter, sophomore quarterback Savion Witherspoon stepped in and simply played his role.

Senior running back Tristen Kenan led the way with two touchdown runs, the defense made key stops and senior Devin Paige Jr. capped the win with an electric 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Poets claimed a 24-20 win over the Mustangs before a large crowd at Morgan State’s Hughes Stadium.

Advertisement

See scores and stats from all the high school action around the Baltimore area on Thursday. https://t.co/NhSM4iHzu0 — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) September 30, 2022

Paige’s touchdown run with 5:04 to play gave the Poets a commanding 24-14 lead. The Mustangs scored on the game’s final play, with quarterback Raymond Moore III finding Jaquan Rucker on a 31-yard pass, but it was too little, too late.

Dunbar, which went undefeated last season to capture the Class 2A/1A state crown, improved to 5-0 on the season. Mervo, the Class 4A/3A state champs last year, fell to 3-1.

“We got a lot of resiliency on this team. We’re a bend, but don’t break team,” said Kenan, who had 2- and 3-yard touchdown runs and converted three 2-point attempts. “We know with our preparation, we’re always more prepared than the team in front of us. And in the fourth quarter, we know we still got it and they don’t. We just keep playing our game.”

DunbarÕs Devin Paige Jr., right, runs away from a diving JaQuan Rucker, left, of Mervo, on the way to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dunbar defeated Mervo (24-20) of high school football game at Morgan State. Sept. 29, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

With the game still scoreless late in the second quarter, the Mustangs’ defense made the first big play when Jannard Lockhardt intercepted a pass from Witherspoon on his first series replacing Roche. Lockhardt returned it 46 yards for a touchdown with 2:15 to play in the first half to give the Mustangs a 6-0 lead.

The Poets made good use of the remaining time. They marched 64 yards in seven plays — with Witherspoon’s 39-yard pass to Tony Hart III serving as the big play — before Kenan scored from 2 yards out with 14 seconds left and added the 2-point conversion for an 8-6 lead.

Penalties proved costly for the Mustangs throughout the game, and none was bigger than a holding call that took away a touchdown on a 10-play, 65-yard drive that instead ended with a missed field-goal attempt.

But after a defensive stop, the Mustangs were able to take a 14-8 lead when Bobby Johnson capped a 35-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:14 to play in the third quarter.

The Poets took hold of the game from there.

Advertisement

The offense answered with a 10-play, 66-yard drive with Kenan scampering 22 yards to set up a first-and-goal at the 3. He then took a direct snap and found the end zone for a 16-14 lead with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.

After Paige’s fourth-quarter score made it 24-14, Dunbar defensive lineman Joshua Fedd recovered a Mervo fumble with 4:31 left to play to secure the win.

“We came into this week knowing we were the better team matchup-wise. All around we knew it was going to come down to the D-line and coming in with the right offense because we knew Devin wasn’t playing,” said Fedd, who also collected a sack. “That was a big adjustment and Savion came in and played his roll. ... The defensive line was just amazing. Everybody just put up such a great effort and I’m just so excited we were able to come together against tough competition like this.”

MervoÕs Bobby Johnson celebrates his touchdown against Dunbar in the third quarter. Dunbar defeated Mervo (24-20) of high school football game at Morgan State. Sept. 29, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

After the game, Dunbar coach Lawrence Smith applauded the win but also let his Poets know there was still work left to do to reach their ultimate goal.

“It was a great atmosphere, great attendance. But these kids have to understand, you can do this and then go lose next week or the week after that,” Smith said. “We want to keep going and doing what you got to do. So I just got to let them know and they got to understand that this game is not a championship game and act like you’ve won before.”

The Mustangs played hard and dominated the line of scrimmage early in the game but weren’t able to turn a couple key quality drives into points.

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“I don’t know the number, but we just had too many penalties, too many mental errors to beat a good team like Dunbar,” Mervo coach Patrick Nixon said. “We did this two years in a row now [against Dunbar] — too many mental errors. I thought both teams played a tremendously hard game. I thought it was hard-fought and hats off to Dunbar for executing when they needed to.”

Patrick liked what he saw at the end with the Mustangs fighting to the final whistle to score their last touchdown. Last year, both teams came into the game undefeated and Dunbar left with a 48-46 overtime win. The Mustangs went on to rattle off nine straight wins in claiming the Class 4A/3A title.

Dunbar's Devin Paige Jr., right, dives into the end zone in front of Mervo's Travis Budd (22) to score the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game at Morgan State's Hughes Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“I asked them to play hard for all four quarters and play to the end,” Dixon said. “We played hard — we didn’t play as disciplined as we wanted to — but I asked them to at least control how hard we play.”

The showdown between Baltimore City’s top teams featured high intensity and emotion, not only for the high stakes and competitiveness on the field but also the tragedies that preceded the game.

In last year’s overtime meeting, Mervo senior wide receiver Elijah Gorham suffered a traumatic brain injury and died nearly a month later.

Earlier this month, Mervo junior running back Jeremiah Brogden was shot and killed on campus by a student from another school less than an hour before the team was set to open its season against Edmondson. More than 500 people attended his funeral to remember the 17-year-old known as “Jerm.”

Advertisement

The teams return to Baltimore City play next Friday afternoon with 3:45 p.m. road games. Dunbar travels to City, while Mervo visits Poly.