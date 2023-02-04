No. 5 Lake Clifton boys basketball rolls past rival No. 9 Dunbar, 68-34

The Lake Clifton boys basketball program had an emotional week capped by a visit from its longest standing rival, Dunbar, in front of a packed gym on Friday.

The No. 5 Lakers made the most of all their energy, channeling it into a stunningly comfortable 68-34 win over the No. 9 Poets in a key Baltimore City league game.

Senior forward Quinton Monroe led the way with 27 points. Junior point guard Jazae Jones had a breakthrough performance, finishing with 18 points, and senior forward Kristopher Mitchell scored 10 while controlling the boards.

Lake Clifton, which lost its former coach Woody Williams at the age of 80 on Sunday and then helped current coach Herman “Tree” Harried win his 500th game on Wednesday, improved to 15-3 overall and 6-0 in Baltimore City’s B Division. Dunbar (14-4) fell to 4-1 in division play.

Before Friday’s game, the Lakers, defending City and Class 1A state champions, received their championship rings. Afterward, they were quick to show that championship form going up against the rival Harried once starred for.

Lake Clifton boys basketball players Quinton Monroe, left, and Jazae Jones, right, pose with coach Herman "Tree" Harried after a win over Dunbar on Friday. (Glenn Graham)

“From the beginning of the game, we came out with intensity. We executed well and I think getting the rings motivated us more to go out and [dominate],” Jones said. “We just did everything Coach told us and came out and played defense — that’s where we won it for real.”

After the Poets scored the game’s first three points, the Lakers answered with an 11-0 run and never looked back. They turned stop after stop into points at the other end with Monroe and Jones supplying the offense. The two combined for 19 straight points, and when Mitchell closed out the first quarter with two inside baskets, the Lakers’ advantage swelled to 25-11.

The Poets, who got a team-high 12 points from senior guard Tony Hart, managed only three field goals in the second quarter and fell behind 38-19 at the break.

Dunbar coach Dana Johnson, whose Poets upset Edmondson at home in late January, never found any comfort in the Lakers’ packed gym.

“We didn’t come out with any energy. We didn’t come out with any focus. I told them all week, they’re going to play bully ball and that’s what they did. And we didn’t respond,” she said. “It was [Lake Clifton’s] day. They got their rings — extra excitement — were hitting everything and we just weren’t ready. ”

While the rivalry has maintained itself well over time, it’s heyday came in the 1970s and 1980s when Williams’ Lakers battled Bob Wade’s Poets. Friday’s sold-out gym, which had alumni from both sides on hand, was reminiscent of those early years.

“That’s all it was back then,” Harried said. “Walbrook was competitive, Southwestern and some others, but nothing like a Dunbar-Lake Clifton game. You could have held those games in an arena back in the day. So you could see the history is still there any time you get the two teams match up and you’ll see a lot of alum come out for the game. [On Friday,] it was a major high school atmosphere.”

Lake Clifton and No. 4 City are the only teams left undefeated in the B Division and will square off Feb. 14 to likely determine a berth in the Baltimore City title game.

Before that key game, Dunbar hosts City at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, while Lake Clifton returns to action Thursday with a home game against SEED School.

D — Toney 8, Suite 8, Hart 12, Taylor 6. Totals: 13 2-6 34

LC — Mitchell 10 , Dorsey 4, Monroe 27, Askins 6, Jones 18, Fields 3. Totals: 27 7-13 68

Half: LC, 38-19