Dulaney softball’s quest for first state title ends with 8-2 loss to Urbana in 4A final

Dulaney vs Urbana high school softball 4A championship, played at UMD in College Park. Dulaney players line up after the game. Urbana won 8-2. May 27, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — Dulaney softball was gathered one final time in the right field corner of the University of Maryland Softball Complex on Saturday.

Some Lions had tears, but more had smiles. Most importantly, they were together.

Dulaney wasn’t able to reach its goal of winning the program’s first state championship; Urbana was simply the better team in claiming an 8-2 win for the Class 4A crown.

But the Lions (16-6) were proud of the runner-up plaque they received and their memorable playoff run to get the chance to play on the season’s last day for the first time since 2001.

“It’s been an amazing season, having these freshmen come in and us having a big senior class. It was so much fun,” senior first baseman Kayla Bright said. “I can tell you this is by far the strongest team I’ve ever played with and we never quit the whole game. All year, we haven’t quit.”

Dulaney softball coach Dave Barwick hugs his players after an 8-2 loss to Urbana in Saturday's Class 4A state final. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Hawks from Frederick County, led by Maryland-bound senior pitcher Delaney Reefe, stated their case immediately in claiming the program’s second state title to close the season with a 20-3 mark.

Reefe struck out the side in the first inning and the Hawks’ bats, which recorded 15 hits, immediately went to work. Urbana took a 3-0 lead with Cici Bullock’s two-out, two-run double followed by Maggie Hummer’s run-scoring triple.

The Lions, who outscored four playoff opponents by a 37-3 margin to reach Saturday’s final, never recovered.

In the fourth, pitcher Lilly Tinker led off with a double and scored on Riley Hodiste’s grounder to make it 3-1. But the Hawks plated two runs in the bottom of the inning, two more in the fifth and another in the sixth to secure the win.

Reefe allowed four hits and struck out 11 while finishing with three hits and two runs at the plate. Bullock went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.

Dulaney pinch runner Ava O'Donnell scores against Urbana. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

For the Lions, Bright reached base all three at-bats and hit a run-scoring double in the sixth.

In a game he knew his Lions had to play nearly flawless because of the talented opponent, Dulaney coach Dave Barwick saw a couple missed opportunities. Nonetheless, he made sure to give Reefe and the Hawks credit while applauding his team’s special playoff run.

“We played well all year, but we played really, really great the last [seven] games of the season,” he said. “They jelled, the seniors helped the freshmen and it was just really a great run.”

With Tinker, who was sensational throughout the playoff run, set to return for her senior year, four freshmen who have already made contributions on varsity and another promising freshman class incoming next season, the Lions’ future is bright.

D 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2 4 1

U 3 0 0 3 3 2 x — 8 15 3

Tinker and Desi; Reefe and Hummer

2B: D — Bright, Tinker; U — Bullock, Reefe. 3B: U — Hummer