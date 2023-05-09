No. 12 Towson girls lacrosse rolls past Dulaney, 16-4, to win first Baltimore County championship since 2009

Towson girls lacrosse coach Taylor Carhart addressed the elephant in the room Monday before it even developed a taste for peanuts.

Facing rival Dulaney in the Baltimore County championship game, the No. 12 Generals weren’t going to think about last year’s heart-wrenching collapse in the same game.

“I always give a quote [during the] pregame, and my quote today was, ‘Don’t look at the past, don’t look at the future. Play right now, right here,’” Carhart said.

Towson did just that, scoring on its first four shots and building a commanding lead it never relinquished in a 16-4 win, giving the host Generals their first county title since 2009.

Senior Brigid Vaikness scored five goals and junior Gabi Galvez added four as Towson built an 8-1 led early in the second half and led by at least six the rest of the way. The end result was markedly different than a year ago, when Towson seemed all but assured of a title after building an 11-1 lead on Hereford, only to fall silent in the second half and eventually lose in double overtime, 13-12.

“I brought it up, but I don’t like to bring up the past too much,” Carhart said. “We focus on what’s in front of us.”

Said Vaikness: “We’ve been getting these [big] leads all season, and we know they can come back. We’ve had that mindset. We did definitely have a stronger urge to win the county championship because we didn’t last year.”

This time, the Generals (11-1) made sure history wouldn’t repeat.

Towson girls lacrosse players celebrate winning the Baltimore County championship game against Dulaney, 16-4, on Monday. It's the Generals' first county title since 2009. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Vaikness dominated draws, helping her team win seven of their first eight in the second half. Staked with a comfortable lead, the Generals were content to play deliberately for the remainder of the game, passing the ball around the perimeter and striking only when prime opportunities presented themselves.

Dulaney (8-5), meanwhile, seldom had the ball after halftime. Despite a pair of goals by sophomore Heidi Schmidt, the Lions — who had stayed close with Towson during an 11-9 loss during the regular season — were never in this one.

“[Vaikness] really took control of the game … from draw controls to drives on the cage,” Dulaney coach Kristi Korrow said. “We didn’t contain her early enough. We made a lot of mistakes that were self- imposed, and unfortunately we didn’t take advantage of theirs … This exposes things that need to be exposed, so we can fix them before playoffs.”

Towson, a top seed in Class 3A, now has a bye to Friday’s regional semifinals against either Kenwood or Franklin. The Generals are seeking their second state championship and first since 1997.

Dulaney, a No. 1 seed in Class 4A, has a bye to Monday’s regional final against the winner of Friday’s game between Perry Hall and Parkville.

After falling in last year’s state quarterfinal, the Generals believe they’re ready to take the next step.

“I think we’re really connected this year,” Galvez said, “and I think we all just have the same goal of getting to states and winning that trophy.”

Goals: D — Schmidt 2, Crowley, Jones; T — Vaikness 5, Galvex 4, Briggs 2, Mazhari, Holman, Fitch, Gibson, Harmon. Assists: D — Emde; T — Vaikness, McNulty, Gibson, Lintz. Saves; D-Simoes 5; T — Cottrell 3. Half: Towson, 7-1.