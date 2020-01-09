In a physical and highly anticipated Baltimore County boys basketball game Wednesday night, Dulaney defeated Milford Mill, 74-59.
Forward Cameron Byers was the offensive catalyst in the first half for Dulaney and finished with a game-high 22 points. Byers showed off his multifaceted game by scoring from the paint, taking midrange jumpers off of the dribble and stepping outside for 3-pointers.
“On this team, I’ve got to play the bully role and I embrace that role,” Byers said. “So, when I saw that Ryan [Conway] got off to a tough shooting game, I said ‘I got his back.’ There are people that are made to step up and I’m just one of those people that steps up when the time comes. I’m not going to do too much to step out of my role, but I’ll just step up when the time comes.”
Conway got going later and poured in 17 points on the night. The junior guard kept plugging away even when he couldn’t get to the basket and got his teammates involved early.
“I got off to a slow start and that’s something that I usually don’t do, but I feel like overall as a team we picked it up," Conway said. "He [Byers] was taking shots early in the game and he continued in the second half. So, props to him for that. I still feel like overall we have a lot to work on, but we’ll be good by March.”
For Dulaney coach Matt Lochte, winning a matchup against a county rival is important, especially against six-time state champion Milford Mill.
“Probably every bit of 10 years we’ve had a great rivalry with Milford,” Lochte said. “The game has always been a battle for years and we knew that it was going to be physical. At the start, they played a tougher brand of basketball than we did. I thought that once we settled in, stuck to our game plan and stuck to our script, things started to go our way.
“The big fella Cam Byers was a spark for us. He made four of six beyond the arc. Him making those four 3s allowed us to get at arm’s distance. They chipped away a few times and got it to five, six or seven, but then we were able to keep them at bay.”
The game started with hot shooting by both teams with Milford’s Detwan Montague scoring an early six points and Byers scoring seven for Dulaney as the Lions took a 16-15 lead. Byers stayed hot in the second quarter with two straight 3-pointers at the 6:29 mark and finished the quarter with nine points on three shots from deep. He gave his team a 33-30 lead at halftime.
Basketball games come down to runs, and Dulaney continued to strike while the iron was hot in the third quarter. The Lions had six different scorers in the third quarter to jump out to a 54-45 lead. At the 5:32 mark in the fourth quarter, Milford Mill cut Dulaney’s lead to 56-51. The Lions held on thanks to consistent play from their bench, with Jaylen Amoruso coming up big defensively and throwing down a dunk.
Jermaine Goodwyn led Milford Mill with 20 points, followed by Montague’s 12.
Dulaney (5-3) will take on Sparrows Point (3-2) in their next matchup at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m., while Milford (4-4) will face off against No. 3 City (10-0) on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the Basketball Academy at Morgan State.
D (5-3): C. Byers 22, R. Conway 17, C. Adams 13, J. Webster 8, J. Amoruso 6, L. Harper 5, Isaiah Oluajayi 2, C. McGee 2
MM (4-4): J. Goodwyn 20, D. Montague 12, D. Rheubottom 10, S. Scott 8, T. Gwaltney 6, J. Koger 3