Eastern Tech girls soccer starts fast and never looks back in 3-0 win over No. 12 Dulaney

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Eastern Tech girls soccer connected on nine straight passes to start Thursday’s game before Dulaney got its first touch.

It showed the host Mavericks were locked in to the Baltimore County showdown, and more proof came a few minutes later.

Advertisement

Senior forward Elaina Williams scored three minutes into play, giving Eastern Tech a hold of the game it would never relinquish in claiming a 3-0 win over the No. 12 Lions.

[ High school sports roundup (Oct. 5) ]

Eastern Tech (5-0-2 overall) improved to 2-0-2 in Baltimore County, while Dulaney (3-4-1) fell to 3-1-1 in league play.

Advertisement

In a battle of unbeaten league teams, the Mavericks set the tone immediately on their home field. Freshman Ineza Ross-Reidel, a constant threat throughout the game, won the left side and got off a shot from 10 yards that was stopped by Dulaney goalie Kirsten Pierce, but the rebound was left in front for Williams to promptly put home.

“Dulaney has always been one of our toughest rivals and we always want to win, so we were ready,” said Williams, who credited a strong warmup session for the fast start. “Ineza had a really good run and luckily I was there when the rebound came and able to finish.

“I’m really happy that first goal came early, which is exactly what we wanted. After that, we got the momentum and it just kept going. We kept building and kept working together as a team, so that really boosted over confidence and we were able to get two more goals.”

First-year coach Sarah Holmes has emphasized getting to the ball first and connecting passes to get up the field. The Mavericks did plenty of both for 80 minutes Thursday.

Eastern Tech forward Elaina Williams, right, celebrates her goal against Dulaney with back Jillian Crow. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

In the 32nd minute, Abby Lee, taking a short pass from Kailey Prisco on the left side, made it 2-0 when she quickly turned and lofted a shot from 25 yards that found the top far corner.

The home team kept the ball most of the second half and added to its lead when Marie Vanschoorisse scored from the top of the penalty area with 15 minutes left.

Still unbeaten seven games into the season, the Mavericks are getting contributions from all over the field.

“We had three different girls score today, so we’re very versatile with girls playing different positions at any point in a game,” Holmes said. “So we can switch them up on the fly, they’re willing to go wherever we tell them to go and we can connect wherever we are.”

Advertisement

The Lions got strong individual performances from forward Soraya Ramirez — whose late shot from 14 yards clanked off the crossbar — defender Olivia Hetherington and midfielder Becca Vernarelli. But they weren’t able to match the Mavericks’ work rate or organization.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Dulaney coach Maurice Boylan Jr. was quick to credit the Mavericks and expects his Lions to bounce back when they host Kenwood at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“I thought they knocked it around good,” he said. “They were all over us from the first whistle, scored in the first couple minutes and were relentless the whole game.”

Eastern Tech has another significant test coming Monday when it travels to Hereford with game time set for 5:30 p.m.

Goals: ET — Ela. Williams, Lee, Vanschoorisse

Assists: ET — Ross-Reidel, Prisco

Advertisement

Saves: D — Pierce 5; ET — Ell. Williams 2

Half: ET, 2-0