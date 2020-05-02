Dulaney guard Ryan Conway shortens his list to six schools; ‘I’m going to show everybody’

“That’s part of the reason why I started to narrow them down and commit soon,” Conway said of the coronavirus. "Before I did that, a bunch of coaches were still reaching out who aren’t in it right now. High major coaches maybe would’ve offered me a little later in the process, but I’m OK with giving that up because, in my mind, I really know where I want to go. I decided, why wait to put something out, and I had a big talk with my family and it wasn’t an easy decision with this pandemic going on.