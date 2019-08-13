Ryan Wolfsheimer will not return as Dulaney baseball coach

“It’s almost felt like my mission was accomplished the other day when I saw what people were writing and emailing me and texting me and calling me,” he said. “I understand they wanted to get rid of me, so they did and they have every right to — it’s their ball, their game. But I can tell you this, seeing what [all those in support] have done for me, it validates that I made the right decision a long time ago on the path I chose.”