Mount Saint Joseph WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. selected to play in 2021 All-American Bowl

Mount Saint Joseph wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. was invited to the 2021 All-American Bowl, which is set to be played Jan. 9, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Thornton, a four-star recruit, is the 47th ranked player in the nation and the sixth highest rated receiver, per 247Sports, with offers from Penn State, Arizona State, Oregon and Notre Dame, among others. He will be among 100 of the nation’s top players competing in a nationally televised game on NBC, and for him, it is a dream come true.
“When I first got the invite, I was in shock,” Thornton said. “Like it’s every football player’s dream to be an All-American, so to be selected is a dream come true. The process wasn’t easy, I knew that I had to work hard for it because I’m a underrated wide receiver in my class. So, nothing would be given to me.”
For Thornton, the accolades he has received feel like a culmination of all of his work. Last season alone, he had 38 receptions for 1,021 yards and 16 touchdowns. His team’s receiving corps put up gaudy numbers: 175 catches for 2,892 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns in 2019. That hard work and the success that follows is something that Thornton strives for every day.
“I most definitely do believe it’s brought all my hard work together and I’m still working everyday so that I can be the best,” Thornton said.
The biggest key for Thornton is to put himself, his team and his city on the map for football. Mount Saint Joseph finished the season ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25, following an Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship win against a previously undefeated McDonogh. Thornton was an All-MIAA selection and follows the footsteps of other top Baltimore talents.
The All-American Bowl boasts 410 NFL draft picks, 57 Super Bowl champions, 161 Pro Bowl selections and 16 Heisman Trophy finalists among its all-time participants. Thornton hopes some Baltimore athletes can add to those totals.
“I want everyone knows that we actually have talent here in Baltimore and be the reason why more coaches need start to recruit Maryland — Baltimore even more,” Thornton said.