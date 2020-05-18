Former Calvert Hall coach Donald Davis named football coach at Sidwell Friends

A little over a week after announcing that he was stepping down as the football coach at Calvert Hall, Donald Davis has a new home.
Davis, a 1996 Calvert Hall graduate, was named as the new football coach at Sidwell Friends last Friday. He replaces John Simon, who had been leading the Quakers program since 1997 and secured more than 100 career wins.
Davis coached Calvert Hall for 13 seasons and won 97 games, also teaching English and physical education at the school since 2007. Among the highlights of his coaching tenure was guiding the Cardinals to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship.
He inherits a Sidwell Friends program that went 0-4 in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and 1-8 overall during the 2019 season.